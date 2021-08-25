Elastic Reports Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced strong results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended July 31, 2021).

Total revenue was $193.1 million, an increase of 50% year-over-year, or 45% on a constant currency basis

Elastic Cloud revenue was $61.5 million, an increase of 89% year-over-year, or 85% on a constant currency basis

Calculated billings was $165.0 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year, or 23% on a constant currency basis

Deferred revenue was $364.4 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year

GAAP operating loss was $31.0 million; GAAP operating margin was -16%

Non-GAAP operating profit was $7.2 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 4%

GAAP net loss per share was $0.38; non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.04

Operating cash flow was $14.1 million with free cash flow of $12.4 million

Cash and cash equivalents were $991.3 million as of July 31, 2021

“The first quarter was a strong start to the fiscal year driven by crisp execution, the continued robust growth of Elastic Cloud, and our investments against the rich market opportunity ahead of us,” said Shay Banon, Elastic founder, and chief executive officer. “Our release of Elastic Limitless XDR is a significant milestone in our efforts to bring actionable security to every organization, powered by our unified search platform.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Key Customer Metrics:

Total subscription customer count was over 16,000, compared to over 15,000 in Q4 FY21, and over 12,100 in Q1 FY21

Total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 was over 780, compared to over 730 in Q4 FY21, and over 630 in Q1 FY21

Net Expansion Rate was consistent with Q4 FY21 and slightly below 130%

Product Releases and Other Business Highlights

In Q1 Elastic continued to accelerate its pace of innovation, with the launch of Elastic 7.14, featuring new capabilities across the company’s enterprise search, observability, and security solutions. Designed to offer new levels of integration, 7.14 provides customers with greater levels of visibility, control, and security across their organizations, all with a single platform.

A key component of Elastic 7.14 was the general availability of the industry’s first free and open, Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Part of Elastic Security, Elastic Limitless XDR modernizes security operations by unifying the capabilities of security information and event management (SIEM) for detecting threats and endpoint security for protecting and remediating issues on all endpoints, including in the cloud, all in a single platform.

Elastic 7.14 also featured the general availability of Elastic Agent — a single, unified agent that simplifies the management and monitoring of data from a growing volume of diverse sources, centrally managed in Fleet to give users broad visibility and control over their environments. With Elastic Agent, customers can simplify data onboarding, enable faster telemetry collection, reduce mean time to resolution and detection, and even respond to threats. All through unified and centralized agent management that is fully integrated across Elastic Observability and Security.

Expanded capabilities within 7.14 include:

Elastic Enterprise Search

Announced centralized management of Elastic Enterprise Search, delivering optimized search experiences and deeper search experience insights for customers through Kibana

Introduced precision tuning in App Search for customized web and application search results

Provided customers with synonym support in Workplace Search as well as data ingestion flexibility with out-of-the-box content sources

Elastic Observability

Announced the general availability of Elastic Agent for optimized data onboarding and simple and fast telemetry collection with secure centralized agent management

Allowed customers to seamlessly deploy endpoint security across their infrastructure with Fleet, without slowing down application development

Enhanced APM correlations to enable customers to further reduce mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) with automated root cause analysis of application issues

Elastic Security

Introduced the industry’s first free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR) in Elastic Security to modernize security operations

Extended visibility across any environment to bring native endpoint security to every host with a single agent to eliminate security blind spots and stop threats at cloud scale on a single platform

Automated prevention to stop fast-evolving ransomware and malware with an extra layer of ransomware protection for Windows systems and data, defending organizations from opportunistic adversaries like DarkSide and REvil

Elastic Cloud

Announced general availability of support for Microsoft Azure Private link providing secure connectivity between Elastic Cloud and Azure environments

Launched new Google cloud region: Asia Pacific Northeast 3 (Seoul) region

Other Business Highlights

Announced agreement to acquire Cmd, a leader in infrastructure detection and response for cloud workloads

Announced agreement to acquire build.security, a policy definition and enforcement platform

Issued $575 million of senior unsecured notes, due 2029

Named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q3, 2021

Announced virtual ElasticON Global conference will take place October 5th-7th, 2021

Delivered 16 regional virtual ElasticON events, sponsored and exhibited at Google Cloud Retail and CPG Summit, and Black Hat

Received the Microsoft U.S. Partner Award in Business Excellence in the Commercial Marketplace this quarter

Named the 2020 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year in the data management category

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending October 31, 2021):

Total revenue is expected to be between $193 million and $195 million

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -4.0% and -3.0%

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.19 and $0.15, assuming between 92.0 million and 93.0 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

For fiscal 2022 (ending April 30, 2022):

Total revenue is expected to be between $808 million and $814 million

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -4.0% and -3.0%

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.67 and $0.57, assuming between 92.0 million and 94.0 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

See the section titled “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. These items necessary to reconcile such non-GAAP measures could be material and have a significant impact on the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Elastic’s financial results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of this press release titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risk and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected financial results for the fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2021 and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022, our expectations regarding demand for our products and solutions and our future revenue, our assessments of the strength of our solutions and products, the expected performance or benefits of our offerings, our expectations regarding market opportunities, and our expectations regarding the benefits of our investments. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs in light of currently available information regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to those related to: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses (which include changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses), and our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and develop new offerings, including security-related product and Elastic Cloud offerings; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing offerings and new offerings, including the expansion and adoption of our Elastic Cloud offerings; our inability to realize value from investments in the business, including R&D investments; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any variants, on the macroeconomic environment, on our business, operations, hiring and financial results, and on businesses of our customers and partners, including their spending priorities, the effect of lockdowns, restrictions and new regulations; the impact of our licensing model on the use and adoption of our software; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; our international expansion strategy; our operating results and cash flows; our beliefs and objectives for future operations; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy, including by expanding our relationships with our partners, and expand in our existing markets and into new markets, and our ability to forecast customer retention and expansion; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Any additional or unforeseen effect from the COVID-19 pandemic may exacerbate these risks. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic’s website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Revenue License - self-managed $ 16,221 $ 14,879 Subscription - self-managed and SaaS 160,964 106,463 Total subscription revenue 177,185 121,342 Professional services 15,910 7,528 Total revenue 193,095 128,870 Cost of revenue Cost of license - self-managed 346 346 Cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS 37,174 25,890 Total cost of revenue - subscription 37,520 26,236 Cost of professional services 12,142 8,595 Total cost of revenue 49,662 34,831 Gross profit 143,433 94,039 Operating expenses Research and development 59,382 45,678 Sales and marketing 88,033 56,151 General and administrative 27,052 21,729 Total operating expenses 174,467 123,558 Operating loss (31,034 ) (29,519 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (1,820 ) (9 ) Other income, net (1) 1,018 10,894 Loss before income taxes (31,836 ) (18,634 ) Provision for income taxes 2,653 367 Net loss $ (34,489 ) $ (19,001 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 91,201,372 84,175,287

(1) Includes foreign currency transaction gains of $1.0 million and $10.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively, arising primarily from foreign exchange remeasurement and settlement of intercompany balances. Intercompany balances are eliminated on consolidation.

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) As of July 31, As of April 30, Assets 2021 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 991,342 $ 400,814 Restricted cash 2,339 2,894 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,574 and $2,344 as of July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021, respectively 110,805 160,415 Deferred contract acquisition costs 34,433 36,089 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,068 37,002 Total current assets 1,179,987 637,214 Property and equipment, net 8,310 8,881 Goodwill 198,526 198,851 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,993 25,464 Intangible assets, net 32,845 36,286 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 52,185 50,263 Deferred tax assets 3,664 3,697 Other assets 19,375 12,516 Total assets $ 1,519,885 $ 973,172 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,591 $ 7,248 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,906 28,909 Accrued compensation and benefits 50,580 52,525 Operating lease liabilities 9,324 8,528 Deferred revenue 328,286 352,805 Total current liabilities 434,687 450,015 Deferred revenue, non-current 36,074 44,895 Long-term debt, net 565,842 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 18,281 19,649 Other liabilities, non-current 9,338 7,782 Total liabilities 1,064,222 522,341 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021 — — Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 91,770,228 and 90,533,985 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021, respectively 963 948 Treasury stock (369 ) (369 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,112,845 1,071,675 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,969 ) (8,105 ) Accumulated deficit (647,807 ) (613,318 ) Total shareholders’ equity 455,663 450,831 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,519,885 $ 973,172

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (1) $ (34,489 ) $ (19,001 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,481 4,256 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 13,878 9,013 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,854 1,674 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 30,178 18,591 Deferred income taxes (143 ) (367 ) Foreign currency transaction gains (2) (1,127 ) (10,050 ) Other 98 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 48,324 45,211 Deferred contract acquisition costs (14,781 ) (16,463 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,597 ) 341 Other assets (6,097 ) 1,693 Accounts payable 10,660 (612 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (170 ) (5,099 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (1,454 ) (7,204 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,945 ) (1,716 ) Deferred revenue (30,619 ) 1,731 Net cash provided by operating activities (3) 14,051 21,998 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (660 ) (379 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (974 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,634 ) (379 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of senior notes 575,000 — Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options 10,979 29,252 Payments of debt issuance costs (7,188 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 578,791 29,252 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,235 ) 2,472 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 589,973 53,343 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 403,708 299,389 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 993,681 $ 352,732

(1) Includes foreign currency transaction gains of $1.1 million and $10.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively, arising primarily from foreign exchange remeasurement of intercompany balances. Intercompany balances are eliminated on consolidation.

(2) Removes the foreign currency transaction gains of $1.1 million and $10.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively, included in net loss.

(3) Unaffected by foreign currency transaction gains.

Elastic N.V. REVENUE BY TYPE (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Amount % of Total Revenue Amount % of Total Revenue Elastic Cloud $ 61,530 32 % $ 32,627 25 % Other subscription 115,655 60 % 88,715 69 % Total subscription revenue 177,185 92 % 121,342 94 % Professional services 15,910 8 % 7,528 6 % Total revenue $ 193,095 100 % $ 128,870 100 %

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA CALCULATED BILLINGS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 193,095 $ 128,870 Add: Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue (30,619 ) 1,731 Less: Decrease (increase) in unbilled accounts receivable 2,573 (575 ) Calculated billings $ 165,049 $ 130,026

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA FREE CASH FLOW (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,051 $ 21,998 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (660 ) (379 ) Less: Capitalization of internal-use software (974 ) $ — Free cash flow $ 12,417 $ 21,619 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,634 ) $ (379 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 578,791 $ 29,252 Net cash provided by operating activities (as a percentage of total revenue) 7 % 17 % Less: Purchases of property and equipment (as a percentage of total revenue) — % — % Less: Capitalization of internal-use software (as a percentage of total revenue) (1 ) % — % Free cash flow margin 6 % 17 %

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Gross Profit Reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 143,433 $ 94,039 Stock-based compensation expense 3,709 2,318 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 626 220 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,012 2,109 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 149,780 $ 98,686 Gross Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP gross margin 74.3 % 73.0 % Stock-based compensation expense 1.9 % 1.8 % Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 0.3 % 0.2 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.0 % 1.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77.6 % 76.6 % Operating Loss Reconciliation: GAAP operating loss $ (31,034 ) $ (29,519 ) Stock-based compensation expense 30,178 18,591 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 4,399 3,108 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,441 3,550 Acquisition-related expenses 226 — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 7,210 $ (4,270 ) Operating Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP operating margin (16.1 ) % (22.9 ) % Stock-based compensation expense 15.6 % 14.4 % Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 2.3 % 2.4 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.8 % 2.8 % Acquisition-related expenses 0.1 % 0.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 3.7 % (3.3 ) % Net Loss Reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (34,489 ) $ (19,001 ) Stock-based compensation expense 30,178 18,591 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 4,399 3,108 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,441 3,550 Acquisition-related expenses 226 — Income tax(2) (269 ) (92 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,486 $ 6,156 Non-GAAP net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Non-GAAP net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic 91,201,372 84,175,287 Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted 98,157,087 96,059,560

(1) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data.

(2) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Cost of revenue reconciliation: GAAP cost of license - self-managed $ 346 $ 346 Amortization of acquired intangibles (346 ) (346 ) Non-GAAP cost of license - self -managed $ — $ — GAAP cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS $ 37,174 $ 25,890 Stock-based compensation expense (2,134 ) (1,366 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (262 ) (143 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (1,666 ) (1,763 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS $ 33,112 $ 22,618 GAAP cost of professional services $ 12,142 $ 8,595 Stock-based compensation expense (1,575 ) (952 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (364 ) (77 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services $ 10,203 $ 7,566 Operating expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expense $ 59,382 $ 45,678 Stock-based compensation expense (12,097 ) (7,130 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (1,598 ) (994 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 45,687 $ 37,554 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 88,033 $ 56,151 Stock-based compensation expense (9,850 ) (6,192 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (1,691 ) (1,157 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (1,429 ) (1,441 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 75,063 $ 47,361 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 27,052 $ 21,729 Stock-based compensation expense (4,522 ) (2,951 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (484 ) (737 ) Acquisition-related expenses (226 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 21,820 $ 18,041

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the non-GAAP measures listed below are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share

We define non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per share as GAAP net loss per share, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses and the tax effects related to the foregoing. We believe non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that, after the purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business and selectively pursuing acquisitions and strategic investments.

Calculated Billings

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the increase in total deferred revenue as presented on or derived from our consolidated statements of cash flows less the (increase) decrease in total unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Calculated billings exclude deferred revenue and unbilled accounts receivable acquired through acquisitions in the period of acquisition. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent multi-year in advance, quarterly in advance, monthly in advance, monthly in arrears or upon delivery. Our management uses calculated billings to understand and evaluate our near-term cash flows and operating results.

Constant Currency

We compare the percent change in certain results from one period to another period using constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In presenting this information, current and comparative prior period results are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

