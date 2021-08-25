Clover Health Investments, Corp. Announces Extension of Redemption Date for Outstanding Warrants

On July 22, 2021, the Company announced it would redeem all of its outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated April 21, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Warrant Agent”), as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remained outstanding on the redemption date for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. In addition, the Company announced that it would redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO on the same terms as the outstanding public warrants. The private warrants were exercised on or before the redemption date.The public warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the New Redemption Date to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such warrants. Payment upon exercise of the Warrants may be made either (i) in cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share of Common Stock or (ii) on a “cashless basis” in which the exercising holder will receive a number of shares of Common Stock to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement and based on the redemption date and the volume weighted average price (the “Fair Market Value”) of the Common Stock during the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption was sent to holders of warrants. The Company previously informed holders of the Fair Market Value, which was determined by the Company to result in holders who choose to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis receiving 0.249 shares of Common Stock per warrant.

