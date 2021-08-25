Motorsport Games Welcomes Peter Moore to Board of Directors

Leading Racing Video Game Company Adds SVP/GM of Sports and Live Entertainment at Unity Technologies, Former President at EA Sports & Liverpool F.C. CEO as Board Member

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ: MSGM ) ( “Motorsport Games” or the “Company” ), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announces the addition of 30-year gaming, entertainment and consumer industry leader Peter Moore to its Board of Directors. Formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Liverpool Football Club (“LFC”) -- where he was named Premier League CEO of the Year -- Moore currently serves as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sports and Live Entertainment at Unity Technologies. Moore’s director seat with Motorsport Games will give him the opportunity to leverage his career experiences in sports and gaming with his personal passions in motorsports and cars.



Serving in his current role with Unity Technologies, the world’s leading game engine developer, Moore is tasked with growth across its sports and entertainment divisions. Previously with LFC, he was responsible for all of its business, commercial and operational areas – reporting directly to LFC’s ownership, Fenway Sports Group. In his three seasons with Liverpool, the lifetime LFC supporter was not only named Premier League CEO of the Year, but also helped lead his hometown team to its first Premier League Championship in 30 years during LFC’s 2019-20 season. Moore previously led EA’s Competitive Gaming Division -- bringing to life new global competitions for EA franchises such as FIFA, Madden NFL and Battlefield -- while also holding the titles of President at EA Sports and COO at EA, a position previously held by John Schappert, who is currently part of the Motorsport Games Advisory Board to the Company’s CEO. Additionally, prior to that, he held leadership positions as the Corporate Vice President of the Interactive Entertainment Business of Microsoft, President and COO of SEGA of America and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Reebok International Ltd. Moore also currently serves as a board member at Nifty Games.