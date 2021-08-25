Vigil Health Solutions Completes 2021 AGM

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (“Vigil”) (TSX-V: VGL), is pleased to announce that, at its 2021 AGM shareholders elected Troy Griffiths, Greg Peet, Ian Power and Lindsay Ryerson as Directors of Vigil.



Following the AGM, Vigil’s Board of Directors appointed the officers of the Company and Board Committee members. Greg Peet was appointed Chairman, Troy Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicola Chalmers, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, Jacquie Brennan, Vice President, Operations and Steven Smith, Vice President, Research and Development. Ian Power (as Chairman), Greg Peet and Lindsay Ryerson were appointed to the Audit Committee. Lindsay Ryerson (as Chairman), Ian Power and Greg Peet were appointed to the Governance and Compensation Committee.