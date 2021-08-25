checkAd

Vigil Health Solutions Completes 2021 AGM

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (“Vigil”) (TSX-V: VGL), is pleased to announce that, at its 2021 AGM shareholders elected Troy Griffiths, Greg Peet, Ian Power and Lindsay Ryerson as Directors of Vigil.

Following the AGM, Vigil’s Board of Directors appointed the officers of the Company and Board Committee members. Greg Peet was appointed Chairman, Troy Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicola Chalmers, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, Jacquie Brennan, Vice President, Operations and Steven Smith, Vice President, Research and Development. Ian Power (as Chairman), Greg Peet and Lindsay Ryerson were appointed to the Audit Committee. Lindsay Ryerson (as Chairman), Ian Power and Greg Peet were appointed to the Governance and Compensation Committee.

About Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Vigil offers a technology platform combining software and hardware to provide comprehensive solutions to the expanding seniors’ housing market. Vigil has established a growing presence in North America and an international reputation for being on the leading edge of systems design and integration. Vigil’s objective is to offer solutions for the full continuum of care. Vigil’s product range includes the innovative wireless Vitality Care System featuring discreet 'mini pendants', a nurse call system, mobile fall and incontinence monitoring, resident check in and the award-winning Vigil Memory Care System.

For further information please contact:
Troy Griffiths, President and CEO
Tel: (250) 383-6900
Fax: (250) 383-6999
Email: information@vigil.com 		Vigil Health Solutions Inc.
2102-4464 Markham Street
Victoria, BC
V8Z 7X8
Website: www.vigil.com

Vigil Health Solutions Completes 2021 AGM VICTORIA, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (“Vigil”) (TSX-V: VGL), is pleased to announce that, at its 2021 AGM shareholders elected Troy Griffiths, Greg Peet, Ian Power and Lindsay Ryerson as …

