AKVA Takes 25.5% Stake in Combination of AKVA Marine Services & Abyss Group

Autor: PLX AI
25.08.2021, 22:10   

(PLX AI) – AKVA agreement to combine Akva Marine Services with Abyss Group as a contribution in kind, with AKVA becoming a shareholder in the combined company with a 25.5% stake.As part of the transaction, funds advised by Icon Capital will be …

  • (PLX AI) – AKVA agreement to combine Akva Marine Services with Abyss Group as a contribution in kind, with AKVA becoming a shareholder in the combined company with a 25.5% stake.
  • As part of the transaction, funds advised by Icon Capital will be invested in the combined company to allow further growth
  • The initial investment by Icon will be NOK 100 million with further growth capital being available to the board of Abyss subject to certain conditions
