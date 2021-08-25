AKVA Takes 25.5% Stake in Combination of AKVA Marine Services & Abyss Group
(PLX AI) – AKVA agreement to combine Akva Marine Services with Abyss Group as a contribution in kind, with AKVA becoming a shareholder in the combined company with a 25.5% stake.As part of the transaction, funds advised by Icon Capital will be …
- (PLX AI) – AKVA agreement to combine Akva Marine Services with Abyss Group as a contribution in kind, with AKVA becoming a shareholder in the combined company with a 25.5% stake.
- As part of the transaction, funds advised by Icon Capital will be invested in the combined company to allow further growth
- The initial investment by Icon will be NOK 100 million with further growth capital being available to the board of Abyss subject to certain conditions
