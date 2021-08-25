AKVA Takes 25.5% Stake in Combination of AKVA Marine Services & Abyss Group Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 22:10 | 31 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 22:10 | (PLX AI) – AKVA agreement to combine Akva Marine Services with Abyss Group as a contribution in kind, with AKVA becoming a shareholder in the combined company with a 25.5% stake.As part of the transaction, funds advised by Icon Capital will be … (PLX AI) – AKVA agreement to combine Akva Marine Services with Abyss Group as a contribution in kind, with AKVA becoming a shareholder in the combined company with a 25.5% stake.As part of the transaction, funds advised by Icon Capital will be … (PLX AI) – AKVA agreement to combine Akva Marine Services with Abyss Group as a contribution in kind, with AKVA becoming a shareholder in the combined company with a 25.5% stake.

As part of the transaction, funds advised by Icon Capital will be invested in the combined company to allow further growth

The initial investment by Icon will be NOK 100 million with further growth capital being available to the board of Abyss subject to certain conditions AKVA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

AKVA Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer