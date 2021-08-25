checkAd

Guess?, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our performance this quarter, which significantly exceeded our earnings expectations. Compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the LLY period, we expanded operating margin by over 700 basis points to 13.9%. Our revenues for the quarter finished down 8% versus LLY. The entire decline was due to a timing shift of European wholesale shipments into the third quarter and the impact of permanent store closures. We achieved this result in spite of the pandemic and being significantly less promotional in all of our direct-to-consumer businesses. Our operating profit growth was strong, up 90% to LLY. This resulted in earnings per share of $0.91, versus $0.35 in the LLY period.”

Paul Marciano, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, added, “During the quarter we made great progress on our brand elevation strategy. This is a very ambitious project that touches almost every aspect of our business. The work that our teams have put into this has been extraordinary, and I want to thank them for their great contributions to this key initiative for our Company and our future.”

Mr. Alberini concluded, “Based on our progress, we now expect to deliver our 10% operating margin goal in the current year and are raising our expectations to reach 12% by fiscal year 2024, which would yield a return on invested capital of over 30% and adjusted earnings per share of around $3.50. The Guess brand has significant white space for revenue growth, and we are confident in our ability to reach our $2.8 billion revenue target by fiscal 2024. We continue to prioritize returning value to our shareholders and announced today that our Board has approved an increase of our existing share buyback program to $200 million. Overall, I could not be more excited about our future.”

Adjusted Amounts

This press release contains certain non-GAAP, or adjusted, financial measures. References to “adjusted” results exclude the impact of (i) asset impairment charges, (ii) net gains on lease modifications, (iii) certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs, (iv) certain separation charges, (v) non-cash debt discount amortization on our convertible senior notes, (vi) the related income tax effects of the foregoing items, as well as the impact from changes in the income tax law on deferred income taxes in certain tax jurisdictions, net income tax settlements and adjustments to specific uncertain income tax positions, and (vii) certain discrete income tax adjustments, in each case where applicable. A reconciliation of reported GAAP results to comparable non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying tables and discussed under the heading “Presentation of Non-GAAP Information” below.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2020

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recorded GAAP net earnings of $61.1 million, a 141.1% increase from $25.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP diluted EPS increased 160.0% to $0.91 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $0.35 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company estimates a positive impact from its share buybacks of $0.11 and a minimal impact from currency on GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 when compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company’s adjusted net earnings were $64.1 million, a 133.7% increase from $27.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 152.6% to $0.96, compared to $0.38 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company estimates its share buybacks had a positive impact of $0.13 and currency had a minimal impact on adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 when compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net Revenue. Total net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased 8.0% to $628.6 million, from $683.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. In constant currency, net revenue decreased by 10.8%.

Earnings from Operations. GAAP earnings from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 90.0% to $87.4 million (including $0.4 million net gains on lease modifications, $1.5 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets and a $0.3 million favorable currency translation impact), from $46.0 million (including $1.5 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets) in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP operating margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 7.2% to 13.9%, from 6.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, driven primarily by lower markdowns, lower occupancy costs and higher initial markups. The negative impact of currency on operating margin for the quarter was approximately 30 basis points.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, adjusted earnings from operations increased 84.9% to $88.6 million, from $47.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin increased 7.1% to 14.1%, from 7.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, driven primarily by lower markdowns, lower occupancy costs and higher initial markups.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2021

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recorded GAAP net earnings of $61.1 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $20.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.91 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to a GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.31 for the same prior-year quarter. The Company estimates a positive impact from its share buybacks and currency of $0.03 and $0.01, respectively, on GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 when compared to the prior-year quarter.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company’s adjusted net earnings were $64.1 million, as compared to the Company’s adjusted net loss of $0.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS increased to $0.96, compared to adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.01 for the same prior-year quarter. The Company estimates its share buybacks had a positive impact of $0.03 and currency had a minimal impact on adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Net Revenue. Total net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 57.7% to $628.6 million, from $398.5 million in the same prior-year quarter. In constant currency, net revenue increased by 51.1%.

Earnings (Loss) from Operations. GAAP earnings from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to $87.4 million (including $0.4 million net gains on lease modifications, $1.5 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets and a $2.3 million favorable currency translation impact), from a GAAP loss from operations of $14.3 million (including $0.9 million net gains on lease modifications and $12.0 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets) in the same prior-year quarter. GAAP operating margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 17.5% to 13.9%, from negative 3.6% in the same prior-year quarter, driven primarily by overall leveraging of expenses. The positive impact of currency on operating margin for the quarter was approximately 30 basis points.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, adjusted earnings from operations increased to $88.6 million, from an adjusted operating loss of $0.9 million in the same prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased 14.3% to 14.1%, from negative 0.2% in the same prior-year quarter, driven primarily by overall leveraging of expenses.

Six-Month Period Fiscal 2022 Results Compared to Six-Month Period Fiscal 2020

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, the Company recorded GAAP net earnings of $73.1 million, compared to $3.9 million for the six months ended August 3, 2019. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.10 for the six months ended July 31, 2021, compared to $0.05 for the six months ended August 3, 2019. The Company estimates a net positive impact from its share buybacks and its prior year convertible notes transaction of $0.16 and a negative currency impact of $0.06 on GAAP diluted EPS for the six months ended July 31, 2021 when compared to the six months ended August 3, 2019.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, the Company recorded adjusted net earnings of $78.0 million, compared to $7.8 million for the six months ended August 3, 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.17, compared to $0.10 for the six months ended August 3, 2019. The Company estimates its share buybacks and its prior year convertible notes transaction had a net positive impact of $0.20 and currency had a negative impact of $0.06 on adjusted diluted EPS during the six months ended July 31, 2021 when compared to the six months ended August 3, 2019.

Net Revenue. Total net revenue for the first six months of fiscal 2022 decreased 5.8% to $1.15 billion, from $1.22 billion for the six months ended August 3, 2019. In constant currency, net revenue decreased by 8.3%.

Earnings from Operations. GAAP earnings from operations for the first six months of fiscal 2022 was $114.0 million (including $2.6 million net gains on lease modifications, $1.9 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets and a $1.9 million unfavorable currency translation impact), compared to $21.5 million (including $3.3 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets) for the six months ended August 3, 2019. GAAP operating margin for the first six months of fiscal 2022 increased 8.1% to 9.9%, from 1.8% for the six months ended August 3, 2019, driven primarily by lower occupancy costs, higher initial markups and lower markdowns. The negative impact of currency on operating margin for the first six months of fiscal 2020 was approximately 50 basis points.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, adjusted earnings from operations was $114.5 million, compared to $25.5 million for the six months ended August 3, 2019. Adjusted operating margin improved 7.9% to 10.0% for the six months ended July 31, 2021, from 2.1% for the six months ended August 3, 2019, driven primarily by lower occupancy costs, higher initial markups and lower markdowns.

Six-Month Period Fiscal 2022 Results Compared to Six-Month Period Fiscal 2021

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, the Company recorded GAAP net earnings of $73.1 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $178.0 million for the six months ended August 1, 2020. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.10 for the six months ended July 31, 2021, compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $2.72 during the same prior-year period. The Company estimates a net positive impact from its share buybacks and its prior year convertible notes transaction and currency of $0.05 and $0.10, respectively, on GAAP diluted EPS for the six months ended July 31, 2021 when compared to the same prior-year period.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, the Company recorded adjusted net earnings of $78.0 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $119.6 million for the six months ended August 1, 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.17, compared to adjusted loss per share of $1.83 during the same prior-year period. The Company estimates its share buybacks and its prior year convertible notes transaction and currency had a net positive impact of $0.05 and $0.09, respectively, on adjusted diluted EPS during the six months ended July 31, 2021 when compared to the same prior-year period.

Net Revenue. Total net revenue for the first six months of fiscal 2022 increased 74.4% to $1.15 billion, from $658.8 million in the same prior-year period. In constant currency, net revenue increased by 66.6%.

Earnings (Loss) from Operations. GAAP earnings from operations for the first six months of fiscal 2022 was $114.0 million (including $2.6 million net gains on lease modifications, $1.9 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets and a $1.6 million favorable currency translation impact), compared to GAAP loss from operations of $176.8 million (including $0.4 million net gains on lease modifications and $64.9 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets) in the same prior-year period. GAAP operating margin in fiscal 2022 increased 36.7% to 9.9%, from negative 26.8% in the same prior-year period, driven primarily by overall leveraging of expenses. The impact of currency on operating margin was minimal for the six months ended July 31, 2021.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, adjusted earnings from operations was $114.5 million, compared to adjusted loss from operations of $109.5 million for the six months ended August 1, 2020. Adjusted operating margin improved 26.6% to 10.0% for the six months ended July 31, 2021, from negative 16.6% in the same prior-year period, driven primarily by overall leveraging of expenses.

Outlook

Given the current circumstances regarding the coronavirus (or “COVID-19”) crisis and its uncertain impact on our operations, we are not providing detailed guidance for the third quarter or the full fiscal year ending January 29, 2022. We expect revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to be slightly negative to flat versus the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as pandemic-related traffic declines are almost offset by continued momentum in our global e-commerce business and the favorable shift of European wholesale shipments from the second quarter into the third quarter.

For the full fiscal year 2022, assuming no additional COVID-related shutdowns past the second quarter, we expect revenues to be down mid-single digits versus fiscal 2020 and operating margin to reach approximately 10.0%. The expectations for the full year also assume a return to a normal cadence of product development for our European wholesale business. These comparisons are versus the pre-pandemic periods from two fiscal years prior in order to provide a more normalized comparison.

COVID-19 Second Quarter Business Update

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to impact the Company’s businesses. During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company experienced lower net revenue compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as it remained challenged by lower demand, capacity restrictions and temporary store closures. In light of the current environment, we continue to strategically manage expenses in order to protect profitability.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company gradually reopened its stores that were closed at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The overall impact resulted in stores being closed for approximately 5% of the total days during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, primarily in Europe and Canada. As of July 31, 2021, 100% of our stores were open.

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1125 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2021.

Share Repurchase

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a program to repurchase, from time-to-time and as market and business conditions warrant, up to $200 million of its common stock. The newly authorized $200 million program includes $48 million remaining under the Company's previously authorized $500 million repurchase program. Repurchases may be made on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or other available means. There is no minimum or maximum number of shares to be repurchased under the program and the program may be discontinued at any time, without prior notice.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Information

The financial information presented in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted results, constant currency financial information, free cash flows and return on invested capital. For the three months and six months ended July 31, 2021, August 1, 2020 and August 3, 2019, the adjusted results exclude the impact of certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs, certain separation charges, asset impairment charges, net gains on lease modifications, non-cash amortization of debt discount on the Company’s convertible senior notes, the related income tax effects of the foregoing items, as well as the impact from changes in the income tax law on deferred income taxes in certain tax jurisdictions, net income tax settlements and adjustments to specific uncertain income tax positions, as well as certain discrete income tax adjustments, where applicable. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

The Company has excluded these items from its adjusted financial measures primarily because it believes these items are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business and the adjusted financial information provided is useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of the Company’s operating results and its future outlook (when reviewed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial statements). A reconciliation of reported GAAP results to comparable non-GAAP results is provided.

This release also includes certain constant currency financial information. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations affect the amount reported from translating the Company’s foreign revenue, expenses and balance sheet amounts into U.S. dollars. These rate fluctuations can have a significant effect on reported operating results under GAAP. The Company provides constant currency information to enhance the visibility of underlying business trends, excluding the effects of changes in foreign currency translation rates. To calculate net revenue and earnings (loss) from operations on a constant currency basis, actual or forecasted results for the current-year period are translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year. The constant currency calculations do not adjust for the impact of revaluing specific transactions denominated in a currency different from the functional currency of that entity when exchange rates fluctuate. However, in calculating the estimated impact of currency on our earnings (loss) per share for our actual or forecasted results, the Company estimates gross margin (including the impact of merchandise-related hedges) and expenses using the appropriate prior-year rates, translates the estimated foreign earnings at the comparable prior-year rates, and excludes the year-over-year earnings impact of gains or losses arising from balance sheet remeasurement and foreign currency contracts not designated as merchandise hedges. The constant currency information presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The Company also includes information regarding its free cash flows in this release. The Company calculates free cash flows as cash flows from operating activities less (i) purchases of property and equipment and (ii) payments for property and equipment under finance leases. Free cash flows are not intended to be an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, but rather to provide additional visibility to investors regarding how much cash is generated for discretionary and non-discretionary items after deducting purchases of property and equipment and payments for property and equipment under finance leases. Free cash flow information presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of reported GAAP cash flows from operating activities to the comparable non-GAAP free cash flow measure is provided.

The Company also includes information regarding its return on invested capital (or “ROIC”) in this release. The Company defines ROIC as adjusted net operating profit after income taxes divided by two-year average invested capital. The Company believes ROIC is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating how efficiently the Company deploys its capital. The Company’s method of calculating ROIC may differ from other companies’ methods and, therefore, might not be comparable.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:45 pm (ET) on August 25, 2021 to discuss the news announced in this press release. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.guess.com via the “Investor Relations” link. The webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of July 31, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,046 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 551 additional retail stores worldwide. As of July 31, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release or the related conference call and webcast, including statements concerning the potential actions and impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic; statements concerning the Company’s future outlook including with respect to the third quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 as well as fiscal 2024; statements concerning the Company’s expectations, goals, future prospects, global cost reduction opportunities, longer-term operating margin, revenue, EPS and ROIC expectations, capital allocation plans, cash needs and current business strategies and strategic initiatives; and statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are frequently indicated by terms such as “expect,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “goal,” “strategy,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “outlook,” “plan,” “create,” “see,” and similar terms, are only expectations, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is currently anticipated. Factors which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: our ability to maintain our brand image and reputation; domestic and international economic or political conditions, including economic and other events that could negatively impact consumer confidence and discretionary consumer spending; the continuation or worsening of impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including business, financial, human capital, litigation and other impacts to the Company and its partners; our ability to successfully negotiate rent relief or other lease-related terms with our landlords; our ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity; changes to estimates related to impairments, inventory and other reserves, including the impact of the CARES Act, which were made using the best information available at the time; changes in the competitive marketplace and in our commercial relationships; our ability to anticipate and adapt to changing consumer preferences and trends; our ability to manage our inventory commensurate with customer demand; risks related to the timing and costs of delivering merchandise to our stores and our wholesale customers; unexpected or unseasonable weather conditions; our ability to effectively operate our various retail concepts, including securing, renewing, modifying or terminating leases for store locations; our ability to successfully and/or timely implement our growth strategies and other strategic initiatives; our ability to successfully implement or update information technology systems, including enhancing our global omni-channel capabilities; our ability to expand internationally and operate in regions where we have less experience, including through joint ventures; risks related to our convertible senior notes issued in April 2019, including our ability to settle the liability in cash; our ability to successfully or timely implement plans for cost reductions; our ability to effectively and efficiently manage the volume and costs associated with our European distribution centers without incurring shipment delays; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; obligations or changes in estimates arising from new or existing litigation, income tax and other regulatory proceedings; risks related to the complexity of the Tax Reform, future clarifications and legislative amendments thereto, as well as our ability to accurately interpret and predict its impact on our cash flows and financial condition; the risk of economic uncertainty associated with the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union (“Brexit”) or any other similar referendums that may be held; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; other catastrophic events; changes in U.S. or foreign income tax or tariff policy, including changes to tariffs on imports into the U.S.; accounting adjustments to our unaudited financial statements identified during the completion of our annual independent audit of financial statements and financial controls or from subsequent events arising after issuance of this release; risk of future non-cash asset impairments, including goodwill, right-of-use lease assets and/or other store asset impairments; restructuring charges; our ability to adapt to new regulatory compliance and disclosure obligations; risks associated with our foreign operations, such as violations of laws prohibiting improper payments and the burdens of complying with a variety of foreign laws and regulations (including global data privacy regulations); risks associated with the acts or omissions of our third party vendors, including a failure to comply with our vendor code of conduct or other policies; risks associated with cyber-attacks and other cyber security risks; risks associated with our ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; risks associated with our vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; and changes in economic, political, social and other conditions affecting our foreign operations and sourcing, including the impact of currency fluctuations, global income tax rates and economic and market conditions in the various countries in which we operate. In addition to these factors, the economic, technological, managerial, and other risks identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors discussed therein, could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The current global economic climate, length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and uncertainty surrounding potential changes in U.S. policies and regulations may amplify many of these risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

 

August 3, 2019

 

 

$

 

%

 

$

 

%

 

$

 

%

Product sales

$

606,691

 

96.5

%

$

386,392

 

97.0

%

$

664,678

 

97.3

%

Net royalties

21,933

 

3.5

%

12,147

 

3.0

%

18,542

 

2.7

%

Net revenue

628,624

 

100.0

%

398,539

 

100.0

%

683,220

 

100.0

%

Cost of product sales

334,538

 

53.2

%

251,511

 

63.1

%

417,554

 

61.1

%

Gross profit

294,086

 

46.8

%

147,028

 

36.9

%

265,666

 

38.9

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

205,617

 

32.8

%

150,293

 

37.7

%

218,175

 

32.0

%

Asset impairment charges

1,501

 

0.2

%

11,969

 

3.0

%

1,504

 

0.2

%

Net gains on lease modifications

(420

)

(0.1

%)

(885

)

(0.2

%)

 

%

Earnings (loss) from operations

87,388

 

13.9

%

(14,349

)

(3.6

%)

45,987

 

6.7

%

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(6,009

)

(1.0

%)

(5,941

)

(1.5

%)

(4,951

)

(0.7

%)

Interest income

461

 

0.1

%

436

 

0.1

%

313

 

0.0

%

Other income (expense), net

(1,001

)

(0.1

%)

5,548

 

1.4

%

(6,355

)

(0.9

%)

Earnings (loss) before income tax expense

80,839

 

12.9

%

(14,306

)

(3.6

%)

34,994

 

5.1

%

Income tax expense

17,692

 

2.9

%

6,386

 

1.6

%

8,818

 

1.3

%

Net earnings (loss)

63,147

 

10.0

%

(20,692

)

(5.2

%)

26,176

 

3.8

%

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,085

 

(0.3

%)

(334

)

(0.1

%)

854

 

0.1

%

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.

$

61,062

 

9.7

%

$

(20,358

)

(5.1

%)

$

25,322

 

3.7

%

Net earnings (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic

$

0.94

 

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

0.36

 

 

Diluted

$

0.91

 

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

0.35

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders:

Basic

64,336

 

 

65,177

 

 

70,508

 

 

Diluted

66,074

 

 

65,177

 

 

71,356

 

 

Effective income tax rate

21.9

%

 

(44.6

)%

 

25.2

%

 

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses1:

$

205,508

 

32.7

%

$

147,937

 

37.1

%

$

217,770

 

31.9

%

Adjusted earnings (loss) from operations1:

$

88,578

 

14.1

%

$

(909

)

(0.2

%)

$

47,896

 

7.0

%

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.1:

$

64,078

 

10.2

%

$

(639

)

(0.2

%)

$

27,414

 

4.0

%

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders1:

$

0.96

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.38

 

 

Adjusted effective income tax rate1:

22.0

%

 

156.2

%

 

28.2

%

 

______________________________________________________________________

See page 22 for footnotes.

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

 

August 3, 2019

 

 

$

 

%

 

$

 

%

 

$

 

%

Product sales

$

1,105,168

 

96.2

%

$

633,709

 

96.2

%

$

1,182,551

 

96.9

%

Net royalties

43,458

 

3.8

%

25,081

 

3.8

%

37,360

 

3.1

%

Net revenue

1,148,626

 

100.0

%

658,790

 

100.0

%

1,219,911

 

100.0

%

Cost of product sales

642,982

 

56.0

%

477,533

 

72.5

%

772,296

 

63.3

%

Gross profit

505,644

 

44.0

%

181,257

 

27.5

%

447,615

 

36.7

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

392,301

 

34.1

%

293,581

 

44.5

%

422,820

 

34.6

%

Asset impairment charges

1,942

 

0.2

%

64,941

 

9.9

%

3,279

 

0.3

%

Net gains on lease modifications

(2,565

)

(0.2

%)

(429

)

(0.1

%)

 

%

Earnings (loss) from operations

113,966

 

9.9

%

(176,836

)

(26.8

%)

21,516

 

1.8

%

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(11,935

)

(1.0

%)

(11,403

)

(1.7

%)

(6,210

)

(0.5

%)

Interest income

835

 

0.1

%

1,046

 

0.2

%

674

 

0.1

%

Other expense, net

(3,702

)

(0.4

%)

(14,032

)

(2.2

%)

(4,284

)

(0.4

%)

Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

99,164

 

8.6

%

(201,225

)

(30.5

%)

11,696

 

1.0

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

23,147

 

2.0

%

(19,995

)

(3.0

%)

6,101

 

0.5

%

Net earnings (loss)

76,017

 

6.6

%

(181,230

)

(27.5

%)

5,595

 

0.5

%

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,949

 

0.2

%

(3,206

)

(0.5

%)

1,647

 

0.2

%

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.

$

73,068

 

6.4

%

$

(178,024

)

(27.0

%)

$

3,948

 

0.3

%

Net earnings (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

Basic

$

1.13

 

 

$

(2.72

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

Diluted

$

1.10

 

 

$

(2.72

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

Basic

64,185

 

 

65,446

 

 

75,216

 

 

Diluted

65,933

 

 

65,446

 

 

76,155

 

 

Effective income tax rate

23.3

%

 

9.9

%

 

52.2

%

 

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses1:

$

391,114

 

34.0

%

$

290,762

 

44.1

%

$

422,143

 

34.6

%

Adjusted earnings (loss) from operations1:

$

114,530

 

10.0

%

$

(109,505

)

(16.6

%)

$

25,472

 

2.1

%

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.1:

$

77,951

 

6.8

%

$

(119,552

)

(18.1

%)

$

7,798

 

0.6

%

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders1:

$

1.17

 

 

$

(1.83

)

 

$

0.10

 

 

Adjusted effective income tax rate1:

23.2

%

 

4.6

%

 

48.4

%

 

______________________________________________________________________

See page 22 for footnotes.

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results

(dollars in thousands)

The reconciliations of reported GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses to adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, reported GAAP earnings (loss) from operations to adjusted earnings (loss) from operations, reported GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc. to adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc. and reported GAAP income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax expense (benefit) follows:

 

Three Months Ended

 

July 31,
2021

 

August 1,
2020

 

August 3,
2019

Reported GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

205,617

 

$

150,293

 

$

218,175

 

Certain professional service and legal fees and related credits (costs)2

(109

)

151

 

(405

)

Separation charges3

 

(2,507

)

 

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses1

$

205,508

 

$

147,937

 

$

217,770

 

Reported GAAP earnings (loss) from operations

$

87,388

 

$

(14,349

)

$

45,987

 

Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs2

109

 

(151

)

405

 

Separation charges3

 

2,507

 

 

Asset impairment charges4

1,501

 

11,969

 

1,504

 

Net gains on lease modifications5

(420

)

(885

)

 

Adjusted earnings (loss) from operations1

$

88,578

 

$

(909

)

$

47,896

 

Reported GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.

$

61,062

 

$

(20,358

)

$

25,322

 

Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs2

109

 

(151

)

405

 

Separation charges3

 

2,507

 

 

Asset impairment charges4

1,501

 

11,969

 

1,504

 

Net gains on lease modifications5

(420

)

(885

)

 

Amortization of debt discount6

2,781

 

2,598

 

2,449

 

Discrete tax adjustments7

81

 

8,061

 

 

Income tax impact from adjustments8

(1,036

)

(4,380

)

(2,266

)

Total adjustments affecting net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.

3,016

 

19,719

 

2,092

 

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.1

$

64,078

 

$

(639

)

$

27,414

 

Reported GAAP income tax expense

$

17,692

 

$

6,386

 

$

8,818

 

Discrete tax adjustments7

(81

)

(8,061

)

 

Income tax impact from adjustments8

1,036

 

4,380

 

2,266

 

Adjusted income tax expense1

$

18,647

 

$

2,705

 

$

11,084

 

Adjusted effective income tax rate1

22.0

%

156.2

%

28.2

%

______________________________________________________________________

See page 22 for footnotes.

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 31,
2021

 

August 1,
2020

 

August 3,
2019

Reported GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

392,301

 

$

293,581

 

$

422,820

 

Certain professional service and legal fees and related credits (costs)2

(1,187

)

(139

)

(677

)

Separation charges3

 

(2,680

)

 

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses1

$

391,114

 

$

290,762

 

$

422,143

 

Reported GAAP earnings (loss) from operations

$

113,966

 

$

(176,836

)

$

21,516

 

Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs2

1,187

 

139

 

677

 

Separation charges3

 

2,680

 

 

Asset impairment charges4

1,942

 

64,941

 

3,279

 

Net gains on lease modifications5

(2,565

)

(429

)

 

Adjusted earnings (loss) from operations1

$

114,530

 

$

(109,505

)

$

25,472

 

Reported GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.

$

73,068

 

$

(178,024

)

$

3,948

 

Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs2

1,187

 

139

 

677

 

Separation charges3

 

2,680

 

 

Asset impairment charges4

1,942

 

64,941

 

3,279

 

Net gains on lease modifications5

(2,565

)

(429

)

 

Amortization of debt discount6

5,562

 

5,197

 

2,662

 

Discrete tax adjustments7

228

 

170

 

 

Income tax impact from adjustments8

(1,471

)

(14,226

)

(2,768

)

Total adjustments affecting net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.

4,883

 

58,472

 

3,850

 

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.1

$

77,951

 

$

(119,552

)

$

7,798

 

Reported GAAP income tax expense (benefit)

$

23,147

 

$

(19,995

)

$

6,101

 

Discrete tax adjustments7

(228

)

(170

)

 

Income tax impact from adjustments8

1,471

 

14,226

 

2,768

 

Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)1

$

24,390

 

$

(5,939

)

$

8,869

 

Adjusted effective income tax rate1

23.2

%

4.6

%

48.4

%

______________________________________________________________________

See page 22 for footnotes.

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Segment Data

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

% change

 

 

July 31,
2021

 

August 1,
2020

 

August 3,
2019

 

August 1,
2020

 

August 3,
2019

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

Americas Retail

$

186,297

 

$

110,065

 

$

198,966

 

69

%

(6

%)

Americas Wholesale

49,858

 

20,285

 

41,902

 

146

%

19

%

Europe

322,723

 

205,851

 

340,509

 

57

%

(5

%)

Asia

47,813

 

50,191

 

83,301

 

(5

%)

(43

%)

Licensing

21,933

 

12,147

 

18,542

 

81

%

18

%

Total net revenue

$

628,624

 

$

398,539

 

$

683,220

 

58

%

(8

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

Americas Retail

$

37,916

 

$

(4,704

)

$

5,957

 

(906

%)

536

%

Americas Wholesale

12,944

 

1,688

 

8,422

 

667

%

54

%

Europe

51,417

 

20,795

 

51,594

 

147

%

(0

%)

Asia

(4,847

)

(3,367

)

(4,800

)

44

%

1

%

Licensing

20,154

 

11,511

 

15,547

 

75

%

30

%

Total segment earnings from operations

117,584

 

25,923

 

76,720

 

354

%

53

%

Corporate overhead

(29,115

)

(29,188

)

(29,229

)

(0

%)

(0

%)

Asset impairment charges

(1,501

)

(11,969

)

(1,504

)

(87

%)

(0

%)

Net gains on lease modifications

420

 

885

 

 

(53

%)

 

Total earnings (loss) from operations

$

87,388

 

$

(14,349

)

$

45,987

 

(709

%)

90

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margins:

 

 

 

 

 

Americas Retail

20.4

%

(4.3

%)

3.0

%

 

 

Americas Wholesale

26.0

%

8.3

%

20.1

%

 

 

Europe

15.9

%

10.1

%

15.2

%

 

 

Asia

(10.1

%)

(6.7

%)

(5.8

%)

 

 

Licensing

91.9

%

94.8

%

83.8

%

 

 

GAAP operating margin for total Company

13.9

%

(3.6

%)

6.7

%

 

 

Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs1, 2

0.0

%

(0.0

%)

0.1

%

 

 

Separation charges1, 3

0.1

%

0.6

%

%

 

 

Asset impairment charges1, 4

0.2

%

3.0

%

0.2

%

 

 

Net gains on lease modifications1, 5

(0.1

%)

(0.2

%)

%

 

 

Adjusted operating margin for total Company1

14.1

%

(0.2

%)

7.0

%

 

 

______________________________________________________________________

See page 22 for footnotes.

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Segment Data

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

% change

 

 

July 31,
2021

 

August 1,
2020

 

August 3,
2019

 

August 1,
2020

 

August 3,
2019

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

Americas Retail

$

341,832

 

$

184,649

 

$

375,389

 

85

%

(9

%)

Americas Wholesale

95,288

 

46,160

 

88,107

 

106

%

8

%

Europe

564,575

 

312,324

 

550,564

 

81

%

3

%

Asia

103,473

 

90,576

 

168,491

 

14

%

(39

%)

Licensing

43,458

 

25,081

 

37,360

 

73

%

16

%

Total net revenue

$

1,148,626

 

$

658,790

 

$

1,219,911

 

74

%

(6

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

Americas Retail

$

58,190

 

$

(41,377

)

$

4,145

 

(241

%)

1,304

%

Americas Wholesale

24,499

 

3,312

 

16,236

 

640

%

51

%

Europe

55,615

 

(23,611

)

35,267

 

(336

%)

58

%

Asia

(6,655

)

(26,144

)

(8,003

)

(75

%)

(17

%)

Licensing

39,585

 

21,605

 

32,191

 

83

%

23

%

Total segment earnings (loss) from operations

171,234

 

(66,215

)

79,836

 

(359

%)

114

%

Corporate overhead

(57,891

)

(46,109

)

(55,041

)

26

%

5

%

Asset impairment charges

(1,942

)

(64,941

)

(3,279

)

(97

%)

(41

%)

Net gains on lease modifications

2,565

 

429

 

 

498

%

 

Total earnings (loss) from operations

$

113,966

 

$

(176,836

)

$

21,516

 

(164

%)

430

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margins:

 

 

 

 

 

Americas Retail

17.0

%

(22.4

%)

1.1

%

 

 

Americas Wholesale

25.7

%

7.2

%

18.4

%

 

 

Europe

9.9

%

(7.6

%)

6.4

%

 

 

Asia

(6.4

%)

(28.9

%)

(4.7

%)

 

 

Licensing

91.1

%

86.1

%

86.2

%

 

 

GAAP operating margin for total Company

9.9

%

(26.8

%)

1.8

%

 

 

Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs1, 2

0.1

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

 

 

Separation charges1, 3

0.0

%

0.4

%

%

 

 

Asset impairment charges1, 4

0.2

%

9.9

%

0.3

%

 

 

Net gains on lease modifications1, 5

(0.2

%)

(0.1

%)

%

 

 

Adjusted operating margin for total Company1

10.0

%

(16.6

%)

2.1

%

 

 

______________________________________________________________________

See page 22 for footnotes.

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Constant Currency Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

 

% change

 

 

As
Reported

 

Foreign
Currency
Impact

 

Constant
Currency

 

As
Reported

 

As
Reported

 

Constant
Currency

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas Retail

$

186,297

$

(3,448

)

$

182,849

$

110,065

69

%

66

%

Americas Wholesale

49,858

(1,722

)

48,136

20,285

146

%

137

%

Europe

322,723

(18,375

)

304,348

205,851

57

%

48

%

Asia

47,813

(2,690

)

45,123

50,191

(5

%)

(10

%)

Licensing

21,933

 

21,933

12,147

81

%

81

%

Total net revenue

$

628,624

$

(26,235

)

$

602,389

$

398,539

58

%

51

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 3, 2019

 

% change

 

As
Reported

 

Foreign
Currency
Impact

 

Constant
Currency

 

As
Reported

 

As
Reported

 

Constant
Currency

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas Retail

$

186,297

$

(937

)

$

185,360

$

198,966

(6

%)

(7

%)

Americas Wholesale

49,858

25

 

49,883

41,902

19

%

19

%

Europe

322,723

(16,224

)

306,499

340,509

(5

%)

(10

%)

Asia

47,813

(1,834

)

45,979

83,301

(43

%)

(45

%)

Licensing

21,933

 

21,933

18,542

18

%

18

%

Total net revenue

$

628,624

$

(18,970

)

$

609,654

$

683,220

(8

%)

(11

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Constant Currency Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

 

% change

 

 

As
Reported

 

Foreign
Currency
Impact

 

Constant
Currency

 

As
Reported

 

As
Reported

 

Constant
Currency

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas Retail

$

341,832

$

(5,437

)

$

336,395

$

184,649

85

%

82

%

Americas Wholesale

95,288

(2,913

)

92,375

46,160

106

%

100

%

Europe

564,575

(36,587

)

527,988

312,324

81

%

69

%

Asia

103,473

(6,134

)

97,339

90,576

14

%

7

%

Licensing

43,458

 

43,458

25,081

73

%

73

%

Total net revenue

$

1,148,626

$

(51,071

)

$

1,097,555

$

658,790

74

%

67

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 3, 2019

 

% change

 

As
Reported

 

Foreign
Currency
Impact

 

Constant
Currency

 

As
Reported

 

As
Reported

 

Constant
Currency

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas Retail

$

341,832

$

(1,307

)

$

340,525

$

375,389

(9

%)

(9

%)

Americas Wholesale

95,288

294

 

95,582

88,107

8

%

8

%

Europe

564,575

(25,745

)

538,830

550,564

3

%

(2

%)

Asia

103,473

(3,078

)

100,395

168,491

(39

%)

(40

%)

Licensing

43,458

 

43,458

37,360

16

%

16

%

Total net revenue

$

1,148,626

$

(29,836

)

$

1,118,790

$

1,219,911

(6

%)

(8

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31,
2021

 

January 30,
2021

 

August 1,
2020

 

August 3,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

458,914

$

469,110

$

327,970

$

131,060

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables, net

299,915

314,147

246,471

292,985

 

 

 

 

 

Inventories

430,289

389,144

419,427

484,236

 

 

 

 

 

Other current assets

74,771

60,123

80,069

59,226

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

210,515

216,196

240,081

302,906

 

 

 

 

 

Restricted cash

230

235

228

519

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

727,636

764,804

766,853

900,062

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

254,631

252,109

229,630

231,210

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,456,901

$

2,465,868

$

2,310,729

$

2,402,204

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of borrowings and finance lease obligations

$

21,193

$

38,710

$

42,321

$

32,554

 

 

 

 

 

Current operating lease liabilities

214,392

222,800

235,749

213,912

 

 

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

479,567

501,029

452,410

426,886

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations

79,924

68,554

66,069

35,512

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible senior notes, net

264,604

258,614

252,988

242,055

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

623,040

662,657

659,118

747,791

 

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

138,084

144,004

143,225

125,915

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable and nonredeemable noncontrolling interests

25,779

25,837

20,581

22,707

 

 

 

 

 

Guess?, Inc. stockholders’ equity

610,318

543,663

438,268

554,872

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,456,901

$

2,465,868

$

2,310,729

$

2,402,204

 

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 31,
2021

 

August 1,
2020

 

August 3,
2019

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

42,976

 

$

40,685

 

$

(22,957

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(20,806

)

(11,970

)

(33,868

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(26,639

)

13,585

 

(18,549

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,732

)

1,070

 

(4,042

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(10,201

)

43,370

 

(79,416

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year

469,345

 

284,828

 

210,995

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

459,144

 

$

328,198

 

$

131,579

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental information:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

27,918

 

$

32,250

 

$

37,225

 

Total lease costs (excluding finance lease cost)

$

138,364

 

$

147,058

 

$

180,307

 

 

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 31,
2021

 

August 1,
2020

 

August 3,
2019

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

42,976

 

$

40,685

 

$

(22,957

)

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(21,601

)

(10,099

)

(34,551

)

Less: Payments for property and equipment under finance leases

(2,911

)

(1,859

)

(1,202

)

Free cash flow

$

18,464

 

$

28,727

 

$

(58,710

)

 

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Retail Store Data

Global Store and Concession Count

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stores

 

Concessions

Region

Total

 

Directly
Operated

 

Partner
Operated

 

Total

 

Directly
Operated

 

Partner
Operated

 

As of July 31, 2021

United States

245

 

244

 

1

 

1

 

 

1

Canada

74

 

74

 

 

 

 

Central and South America

106

 

71

 

35

 

29

 

29

 

Total Americas

425

 

389

 

36

 

30

 

29

 

1

Europe and the Middle East

745

 

524

 

221

 

44

 

44

 

Asia and the Pacific

427

 

133

 

294

 

263

 

91

 

172

Total

1,597

 

1,046

 

551

 

337

 

164

 

173

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of August 1, 2020

United States

259

 

257

 

2

 

1

 

 

1

Canada

79

 

79

 

 

 

 

Central and South America

110

 

72

 

38

 

27

 

27

 

Total Americas

448

 

408

 

40

 

28

 

27

 

1

Europe and the Middle East

742

 

515

 

227

 

38

 

38

 

Asia and the Pacific

432

 

161

 

271

 

303

 

115

 

188

Total

1,622

 

1,084

 

538

 

369

 

180

 

189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of August 3, 2019

United States

287

 

285

 

2

 

1

 

 

1

Canada

80

 

80

 

 

 

 

Central and South America

111

 

71

 

40

 

27

 

27

 

Total Americas

478

 

436

 

42

 

28

 

27

 

1

Europe and the Middle East

726

 

510

 

216

 

37

 

37

 

Asia and the Pacific

520

 

216

 

304

 

337

 

162

 

175

Total

1,724

 

1,162

 

562

 

402

 

226

 

176

 

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the Fiscal Year

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY2020

 

FY2024E*15

 

 

 

Reported GAAP net earnings attributable to Guess?, Inc.

$

95,975

 

 

Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs2

(857

)

 

Separation charges3

438

 

 

Asset impairment charges4

9,977

 

 

Amortization of debt discount6

7,558

 

 

Income tax impact from adjustments8, 9

(8,055

)

 

Total adjustments affecting net earnings attributable to Guess?, Inc.

9,061

 

 

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Guess?, Inc.1

$

105,036

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per share

$

1.33

 

$

3.36

Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs2

$

(0.01

)

$

Separation charges3

$

 

$

Asset impairment charges4

$

0.12

 

$

Amortization of debt discount6

$

0.08

 

$

0.14

Income tax impact from adjustments8,9

$

(0.07

)

$

Adjusted earnings per share1

$

1.45

 

$

3.50

______________________________________________________________________

* Amounts represent estimates for future fiscal years.

See page 22 for footnotes.

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Return on Invested Capital for the Fiscal Year

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY2019

 

FY2020

 

FY2020
2-Year
Average

 

FY2023E

 

FY2024E

 

FY2024E
2-Year
Average

Total assets10

$

1,649,205

 

$

2,428,962

 

$

2,039,084

 

$

2,747,000

 

$

2,953,000

 

$

2,850,000

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(210,460

)

(284,613

)

(247,537

)

(634,000

)

(806,000

)

 

(720,000

)

Less: Operating right-of-use assets10

 

(851,990

)

(425,995

)

(760,000

)

(764,000

)

 

(762,000

)

Less: Accounts payable

(286,657

)

(232,761

)

(259,709

)

(333,000

)

(346,000

)

 

(339,500

)

Less: Accrued expenses

(252,392

)

(204,096

)

(228,244

)

(208,000

)

(209,000

)

 

(208,500

)

Add: Accrual for European Commission fine11

45,619

 

 

22,809

 

 

 

 

 

Average invested capital

$

945,315

 

$

855,502

 

$

900,408

 

$

812,000

 

$

828,000

 

$

820,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY2020

 

 

FY2024E

Reported GAAP earnings from operations

 

 

$

140,671

 

 

 

$

 335,000

 

Less: Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs2

 

 

(857

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Asset impairment charges4

 

 

9,977

 

 

 

 

Add: Separation charges3

 

 

438

 

 

 

 —

Adjusted earnings from operations12

 

 

$

150,229

 

 

 

$

335,000

 

Less: Asset impairments4

 

 

(9,977

)

 

 

 

 

Less: Other income (expense), net

 

 

(2,529

)

 

 

 

(1,400

)

Less: Income tax expense13

 

 

(29,886

)

 

 

 

(83,400

)

Adjusted net operating profit after taxes1

 

 

$

107,837

 

 

 

$

250,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP return on invested capital14

 

 

12

%

 

 

 

31

%

______________________________________________________________________

 

See page 22 for footnotes.

 
 

Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Data

Footnotes:

 

1

The adjusted results reflect the exclusion of certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs, certain separation charges, asset impairment charges, net gains on lease modifications, non-cash amortization of debt discount on the Company’s convertible senior notes, the related income tax impacts of these adjustments, as well as certain discrete income tax adjustments, where applicable. A complete reconciliation of actual results to adjusted results is presented in the “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results.”

 

2

Amounts recorded represent certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs, which the Company otherwise would not have incurred as part of its business operations.

 

3

Amounts represent certain separation-related charges due to headcount reduction in response to the pandemic and due to the separation of our former Chief Executive Officer.

 

4

Amounts represent asset impairment charges related primarily to impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment related to certain retail locations resulting from lower revenue and future cash flow projections from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and expected store closures.

 

5

Amounts recorded represent net gains on lease modifications related primarily to the early termination of certain lease agreements.

 

6

In April 2019, the Company issued $300 million principal amount of 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) in a private offering. The Company has separated the Notes into liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components. The debt discount, which represents an amount equal to the fair value of the equity component, is amortized as non-cash interest expense over the term of the Notes. Estimates of adjusted earnings per share for the full fiscal year 2024 exclude the amortization anticipated to be recorded in those years as such amounts are known. The Company has not assumed any potential share dilution related to the convert or related warrants.

 

7

Amounts represent discrete income tax adjustments related primarily to the impacts from cumulative valuation allowances and the income tax benefits from an income tax rate change due to net operating loss carrybacks.

 

8

The income tax effect of certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs, separation charges, asset impairment charges, net gains on lease modifications and the amortization of debt discount was based on the Company’s assessment of deductibility using the statutory income tax rate (inclusive of the impact of valuation allowances) of the tax jurisdiction in which the charges were incurred.

 

9

During fiscal year 2020, the Company recorded the impact from changes in the tax law on deferred taxes in certain tax jurisdictions, net tax settlements and adjustments to specific uncertain tax positions.

 

10

During fiscal year 2020, the Company adopted a comprehensive new lease standard which superseded previous lease guidance. The standard requires a lessee to recognize an asset related to the right to use the underlying asset and a liability that approximates the present value of the lease payments over the term of contracts that qualify as leases under the new guidance. The adoption of the standard resulted in the recording of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities.

 

11

During fiscal year 2019, the Company recognized a charge of €39.8 million ($45.6 million) related to a fine by the European Commission related to its inquiry concerning potential violations of European Union competition rules by the Company.

 

12

The adjusted earnings from operations for fiscal year 2020 reflect the exclusion of certain items which the Company believes are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

 

13

Income taxes are calculated using the adjusted effective income tax rate for fiscal year 2020 of 21.7% and a projection of 25% for the fiscal 2024 effective income tax rate.

 

14

The Company defines return on invested capital (or "ROIC") as adjusted net operating profit after taxes divided by two-year average invested capital.

 

15

The Company is unable to predict future amounts for items excluded for non-GAAP for fiscal year 2024, with the exception of amounts related to the amortization of debt discount, as these expenditures and credits are inconsistent in amount and frequency and certain elements used to estimate such items have not yet occurred or are out of the Company's control. As such, the Company has not considered any future charges in the accompanying GAAP outlook.

 

