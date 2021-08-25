ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services

—Strategic Acquisition Adds $1.1 Billion in Engineering and Janitorial Services Revenues— —Increases ABM’s Engineering and Technical Services Revenues to ≈ $2 Billion, Expanding Sustainability & Energy-Efficiency Offerings— —Strengthens Janitorial Services Business and Provides Opportunities to Expand EnhancedClean Across Broader Footprint— —Operating Synergies of Approximately $30 Million to $40 Million Identified— —Transaction Expected to be Accretive to Adjusted Earnings Per Share Immediately After Closing—

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Able Services, a leading facilities services company headquartered in San Francisco, in a cash transaction valued at $830 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of September, subject to approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act and other closing conditions.

Founded in 1926, Able is the largest family-owned provider of building maintenance, engineering and facility operations in the United States, with revenues of $1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $65 million, normalized for COVID-19-related impacts. Engineering services represents approximately 60% of their total revenues, with janitorial services accounting for approximately 40%. Able’s 80% unionized workforce provides facility services to over one billion square feet of real estate, strengthening ABM’s national presence. ABM expects the transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately after closing.

The acquisition will also bolster ABM’s engineering and technical services, which are expected to generate almost $2 billion of combined annualized revenue and expand ABM’s sustainability and energy efficiency offerings amid growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions.

Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM, noted, “This acquisition is fully aligned with the strategic plan we have developed to accelerate our revenue growth and margin expansion in the coming years. Able represents an excellent strategic and cultural fit for us, adding to our scale in engineering and janitorial services, which represent priority growth areas for ABM over the next five years. Additionally, Able’s commitment to delivering outstanding service to its clients while engaging with its team members fits well with ABM’s culture and values. Together, we will build upon our respective strengths and shared values as we provide a broader array of services to an expanded client roster.”