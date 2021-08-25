checkAd

ResMed Announces SaaS Leadership Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 22:15  |  25   |   |   

Change intended to drive rapid digital transformation, leverage full scale of cloud-connected technology platforms, and accelerate growth of ResMed’s SaaS business

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), today announced the promotion of Bobby Ghoshal to President of ResMed’s SaaS business, effective immediately. Raj Sodhi will be leaving full-time employment at ResMed, effective September 1.

Bobby has over 25 years of experience across medical and technology industries, most currently serving as ResMed’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), with strong experience building and leading high-performing teams to accelerate the adoption of digital platforms across enterprises. From February 2016 until April 2018, Bobby served as chief operating officer for Brightree, a ResMed-owned provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service for out-of-hospital care. ResMed will commence a search process for a new CTO immediately; Bobby will remain in the CTO role until a replacement is found.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we believe the future of healthcare is outside the hospital and we have an amazing mission to improve over 250 million lives,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “We must accelerate our efforts to bring software technology, along with digital and commercial innovation, to these care settings. Digital solutions, scalable digital platforms, and software embedded into our customers’ workflows are critical to our growth strategy – Bobby’s experience as ResMed’s CTO, his hands-on experience with Brightree, and his strong background across many industries makes him the right leader to accelerate our SaaS business to meet our goals for 2025 and beyond.”

“I’d like to thank Raj for the incredible work he’s done over the past nine years at ResMed,” continued Farrell. “Raj played an important role in developing the healthcare informatics function at ResMed, a function that helped to transform the company on our path to becoming the leader in digital health. He also helped to craft the SaaS strategy and lead multiple acquisitions that established the foundation for us to scale and grow our SaaS business in home medical equipment, skilled nursing facilities, home health, hospice, private duty homecare, and beyond.”

About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

For investors For media
Amy Wakeham Jayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.5000 +1 858.836.6798
investorrelations@resmed.com news@resmed.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ResMed Announces SaaS Leadership Change Change intended to drive rapid digital transformation, leverage full scale of cloud-connected technology platforms, and accelerate growth of ResMed’s SaaS businessSAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Gold’n Futures Closes C$2.2 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement Led by Canaccord ...
EHang Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
VitalHub Increases Q2 2021 Revenue to $5.8M While Continuing to Improve on Financial Metrics Across ...
argenx Announces Validation of European Marketing Authorization Application for Efgartigimod in ...
Michigan Tobacco Chain of 147 Stores Places TAAT in All Locations Within Weeks of Making Initial ...
Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2021 Results
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...