checkAd

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces $40 Million Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 22:22  |  48   |   |   

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: FC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, to a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc., $40,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due September 30, 2028 (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture. The Corporation has granted the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to $6,000,000 additional aggregate principal amount of Debentures at the same price, exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time until 30 days following the closing of the offering. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the offering will total $46,000,000.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for debt repayment, new investments and for general corporate purposes.

The offering of Debentures is expected to close on or about September 3, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 5.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on the last day of March and September in each year, commencing on March 31, 2022, and will mature on September 30, 2028 (the “Maturity Date”). The Debentures will be convertible at the holder’s option into common shares of the Corporation (the “Shares”) at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the Maturity Date and the business day immediately preceding the date fixed for redemption at a conversion price of $17.75 per Share (the “Conversion Price”), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.

The Debentures will not be redeemable before September 30, 2024. On and after September 30, 2024 and prior to September 30, 2026, the Debentures will be redeemable in whole or in part from time to time at the Corporation’s option at par plus accrued and unpaid interest, provided that the weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange during the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding the date on which notice of redemption is given is not less than 125% of the Conversion Price. On and after September 30, 2026, the Debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, from time to time at the Corporation’s option at any time at par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces $40 Million Bought Deal Financing /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: FC) is pleased to announce that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Gold’n Futures Closes C$2.2 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement Led by Canaccord ...
EHang Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
VitalHub Increases Q2 2021 Revenue to $5.8M While Continuing to Improve on Financial Metrics Across ...
argenx Announces Validation of European Marketing Authorization Application for Efgartigimod in ...
Michigan Tobacco Chain of 147 Stores Places TAAT in All Locations Within Weeks of Making Initial ...
Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2021 Results
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...