CareMax, Inc. to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on September 9, 2021

CareMax, Inc. (“CareMax”) (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW), a leading technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, announced today that it will host a virtual Analyst & Investor Day on September 9, 2021 from 9:30 – 11:30 am EST.

During this event, members of CareMax’s leadership team will provide an overview of the Company’s corporate strategy, growth initiatives, technology, and financial performance, followed by a Q&A session.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials, as well as a replay of the event, will be available on CareMax’s investor relations website at ir.caremax.com.

About CareMax

CareMax is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. CareMax operates medical centers that offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services, and a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians across the United States. Learn more at www.caremax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and strategy. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibly," "potential," "predict," "probably," "pro-forma," "project," "seek," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the availability of sites for medical facilities and the costs of opening such medical facilities; changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, competitive conditions, and receptivity to the Company's services; the Company's ability to continue its growth, including in new markets; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business, in particular with respect to Medicare Advantage or Medicaid; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with health plans and other key payers; the impact of COVID-19 or another pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of infectious disease on the Company's business and results of operation; and the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified team members and independent physicians. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company's actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Wertpapier


