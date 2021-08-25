checkAd

Charah Solutions, Inc. Completes $135,000,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Autor: Accesswire
25.08.2021, 22:30  |  32   |   |   

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the …

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). On August 20, 2021, the underwriters exercised their option to purchase an additional $5,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes for a total offering size of $135,000,000. The Notes mature on August 31, 2026 and bear interest at a rate of 8.50% per year.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, along with cash from the sale of equity to B. Riley Securities, Inc., to fully repay and terminate the Company's credit facility, dated September 21, 2018, by and among the Company, the lenders party thereto from time to time and Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent, with any remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments, repaying indebtedness, making capital expenditures and funding working capital. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25.00 and integral multiples of $25.00 in excess thereof.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has applied to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "CHRB." If approved for listing, trading on the NYSE is expected to commence within 30 days after the Notes are first issued.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as joint book-running managers for the Offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC acted as lead manager for this offering. Aegis Capital Corp., B.C. Ziegler & Company, Colliers Securities LLC, Huntington Securities, Inc. and Newbridge Securities Corporation acted as co-managers for the Offering. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to the Company.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes may only be offered and sold under the Company's registration statement on Form S-1, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is effective. A copy of the registration statement related to the Offering is on file with the SEC, was declared effective on August 20, 2021 and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from the offices of B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1400, Arlington, VA 22209, by calling (703) 312‐9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charah Solutions, Inc. Completes $135,000,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Offering LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Diamond Fields Resources Announces the Proposed Acquisition of Moydow to Create a New West African ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Completes Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B ...
Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider 'Health Karma' Reports Many Accomplishments To Date This ...
Core Assets Announces Closing of Private Placement and Oversubscribed Flow-through Private ...
Snipp Interactive Reports Financial Results for Q2 2021
NuRAN Provides Corporate Update
CMC’s Positive Geochemical Survey Results Further Validate Airborne Geophysical Targets At Silver ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
MobileSmith Health Announces Appointment of Dr. Jean Wright to Product Advisory Board
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...