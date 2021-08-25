Charah Solutions, Inc. Completes $135,000,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the …

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, along with cash from the sale of equity to B. Riley Securities, Inc., to fully repay and terminate the Company's credit facility, dated September 21, 2018, by and among the Company, the lenders party thereto from time to time and Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent, with any remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments, repaying indebtedness, making capital expenditures and funding working capital. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25.00 and integral multiples of $25.00 in excess thereof.

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). On August 20, 2021, the underwriters exercised their option to purchase an additional $5,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes for a total offering size of $135,000,000. The Notes mature on August 31, 2026 and bear interest at a rate of 8.50% per year.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has applied to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "CHRB." If approved for listing, trading on the NYSE is expected to commence within 30 days after the Notes are first issued.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as joint book-running managers for the Offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC acted as lead manager for this offering. Aegis Capital Corp., B.C. Ziegler & Company, Colliers Securities LLC, Huntington Securities, Inc. and Newbridge Securities Corporation acted as co-managers for the Offering. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to the Company.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes may only be offered and sold under the Company's registration statement on Form S-1, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is effective. A copy of the registration statement related to the Offering is on file with the SEC, was declared effective on August 20, 2021 and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from the offices of B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1400, Arlington, VA 22209, by calling (703) 312‐9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.