Biotricity Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock in Connection with Expected Nasdaq Listing

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public …

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public …

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In connection with the offering the Company's common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BTCY". The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.