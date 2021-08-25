checkAd

Biotricity Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock in Connection with Expected Nasdaq Listing

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In connection with the offering the Company's common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BTCY". The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, potential acquisitions, and other business opportunities.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-255544) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on May 4, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at: 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022 by email at placements@hcwco.com , or by telephone at (646) 975-6996. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

