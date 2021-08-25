Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that members of its leadership team will present at the following investor conferences in September. The company will also be hosting a virtual R&D Day where it will provide a clinical update and commercial overview on its pipeline programs. More details are below.
Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Date and Time: Thursday, September 9, 3:30 PM ET
- Speakers: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
- Date and Time: Available on demand starting Monday, September 13, 7:00 AM ET
- Speakers: Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer
Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
- Date and Time: Wednesday, September 15, 3:45 PM ET
- Speakers: Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer
- Webcast Link: Presentation available to registered clients only
Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
- Date and Time: Monday, September 20, 2:05 PM ET
- Speakers: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer
- Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/mrns/2816864
2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
- Date and Time: Thursday, September 30, 12:00 PM ET
- Speakers: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer
- Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/mari/2075290
Marinus Virtual R&D Day: Current and Future Pipeline Discussion
- Will provide clinical and reformulation updates, discuss new indications, and give a commercial overview on its pipeline programs
- Date and Time: Tuesday, October 5, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET
All of the above public webcasts may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the Marinus website, www.marinuspharma.com.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder last year, is planning to conduct a Phase 3 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, and a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus is ongoing. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005670/en/Marinus Pharmaceuticals Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare