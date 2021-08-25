checkAd

Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 22:30  |  19   |   |   

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that members of its leadership team will present at the following investor conferences in September. The company will also be hosting a virtual R&D Day where it will provide a clinical update and commercial overview on its pipeline programs. More details are below.

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Date and Time: Thursday, September 9, 3:30 PM ET
  • Speakers: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

  • Date and Time: Available on demand starting Monday, September 13, 7:00 AM ET
  • Speakers: Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer

Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

  • Date and Time: Wednesday, September 15, 3:45 PM ET
  • Speakers: Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer
  • Webcast Link: Presentation available to registered clients only

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

  • Date and Time: Monday, September 20, 2:05 PM ET
  • Speakers: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Date and Time: Thursday, September 30, 12:00 PM ET
  • Speakers: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer

Marinus Virtual R&D Day: Current and Future Pipeline Discussion

  • Will provide clinical and reformulation updates, discuss new indications, and give a commercial overview on its pipeline programs
  • Date and Time: Tuesday, October 5, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

All of the above public webcasts may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the Marinus website, www.marinuspharma.com.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder last year, is planning to conduct a Phase 3 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, and a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus is ongoing. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that members of its leadership team will present at the following investor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Marinus Pharmaceuticals Reports Topline Ganaxolone Phase 2 Open-Label Results in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Orion Corporation for European Commercialization of Ganaxolone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Marinus Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application (NDA) to FDA for Ganaxolone for the Treatment of Seizures Associated with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder and Provides Pipeline Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten