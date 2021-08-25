checkAd

Universal Display Corporation Announces Recipients of the 2021 UDC Innovative Research and Pioneering Technology Awards at IMID Korea

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, announced today the recipients of the UDC Innovative Research Award in Organic Electronics & Display and the UDC Pioneering Technology Award in Organic Electronics & Display. These awards were presented at the 21st International Meeting of Information Display (IMID) conference on August 25th in Seoul, Korea by Seongwon (Steve) Kim, Director of Sales and Business Development of UDC Korea.

IMID 2021 (L-R): SongGeun Lee/UDC, Min Seong Kim, Seongwon Kim/UDC, Ha Lim Lee (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2021 UDC Award recipients are:

UDC Innovative Research Award in Organic Electronics & Display: Min Seong Kim, Sujin Jung, Dong Hyun Choi, Hyung Tae Kim, Jusung Chung, and Hyun Jae Kim (Yonsei University, Korea) for their paper “Medifoam-Based Biocompatible Resistive Random-Access Memory for Skin-Wearable Healthcare Devices.”

UDC Pioneering Technology Award in Organic Electronics & Display: Ha Lim Lee, Vilas Venunath Patil (Sungkyunkwan University, Korea), Inkoo Kim (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Korea), Kyung Hyung Lee, Won Jae Chung (Sungkyunkwan University, Korea), Joonghyuk Kim, Sangho Park, Hyeonho Cho, Won-Joon Son, Soon Ok Jeon (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Korea), and Jun Yeob Lee (Sungkyunkwan University, Korea) for their paper “High Efficiency (23%), Narrow-Emitting (21 nm) and Ultrapure Deep Blue (CIEy~0.05) Organic Light-Emitting Diodes based on a New Mechanism of Purely Spin-Vibronic Coupling Assisted Thermally Activated Delayed Fluorescence.”

“Since inception, Universal Display Corporation has stood for vision, innovation and reality. We are pleased to continue supporting creative and experimental research in the global organic electronics and display fields with these award grants,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a pioneer in the OLED industry, we are committed to fostering the endless pursuit of knowledge and exploration. We congratulate the award recipients, and applaud all the researchers for their inspiring contributions in expanding the scientific boundaries of possibilities.”

