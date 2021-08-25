UFP Technologies, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26, 2021

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today announced that Jeff Bailly, Chief Executive Officer, and Ron Lataille, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting virtually and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors during the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26, 2021. Investors interested in participating in the virtual conference or scheduling a meeting with the Company may reach out to Jeff Elliott with Three Part Advisors, LLC at 214-966-9014.



UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics, the Company converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets.