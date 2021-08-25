Navient President and CEO to present at Barclays 2021 Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 13

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced that President and CEO Jack Remondi will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays 2021 Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, Sept. 13. Remondi will deliver remarks at 8:10 a.m. ET.



A live video webcast, along with any written materials or slides used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the presentation through Sept. 27.