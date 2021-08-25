checkAd

Impact Fusion International, Inc. Announced That It Has Been Approved By OTC Markets Issuer Services To Upload Its Disclosures

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Impact Fusion International, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFUS) announced today it received confirmation from OTC Markets, Issuer Services that its application is in good order and has been approved to register with its trading facility. Marc Walther, Chairman and CEO, confirmed that he has signed the OTCIQ agreement and has received a copy of the fully executed document.

The Company has been advised that the review of the disclosures by a Compliance Analyst can take from 3 to 5 business days from date of submission. Amendments, if any, required by the Analyst will be sent to the Company. Upon receipt of the additional information the Company has been advised that it may take another 3 to 5 business days to review the new information according to Issuer Services. The Company is committed to complying with all requests from Issuer Services in a timely manner.

The Company also reports that it has re-activated its former Twitter account which is now the official account @intactnutrition where updates will be posted.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the 'Health and Wellness' sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are 'forward-looking statements.' Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'might,' 'plans,' 'possible,' 'potential,' 'predicts,' 'projects,' 'seeks,' 'should,' 'would' and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact: 

Impact Fusion International Inc.
204 Highway 1011
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Email: impactfusionintl@gmail.com
Twitter: @intactnutrition

SOURCE: Impact Fusion International Inc.



