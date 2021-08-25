checkAd

EDAP Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Operational Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 22:35  |  42   |   |   

  • Total revenue for the first half 2021 of EUR 20.7 million (USD $24.8 million) increased 22.5% over the same period of the prior year
  • Net income was EUR 0.4 million (USD 0.4 million), or EUR 0.01 per diluted share, for the first half of 2021
  • Cash balance of EUR 45 million (USD $53.3 million) as of June 30, 2021
  • Second quarter U.S. HIFU treatment volumes increased 79% over the comparable period in 2020; strong leading indicator of Focal One adoption
  • CMS Advisory Panel on Hospital Outpatient Payment (HOP panel), at its summer meeting, unanimously recommended increasing reimbursement for HIFU prostate ablation to APC Level 6 in 2022 from Level 5 currently
  • Company to host a conference call tomorrow, August 26, at 8:30 am ET

LYON, France, August 25, 2021 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and provided an update on strategic and operational developments. 

Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We were very pleased during the second quarter to see continued strong growth in U.S. Focal One treatment volumes, a metric that we believe reflects accelerating HIFU adoption as a prostate cancer treatment alternative. While the ongoing COVID pandemic continues to weigh on hospital capital spending, we nonetheless continued to build a robust pipeline of Focal One and ExactVu pipeline opportunities, and we are optimistic that we will close additional high-profile sales this year."

“On the reimbursement front, just a few days ago, the CMS HOP panel voted unanimously in favor of increasing reimbursement for HIFU prostate ablation to APC Level 6 next year from Level 5 currently. Even if the HOP panel has only an advisory role to CMS, we believe this is a strong signal and further recognition of the value of HIFU in this indication. We hope this will be taken into account by CMS when building the final rule, which will be published in December of this year. If this is the case, reimbursement for Focal One HIFU would increase from an average of approximately $4,500 per procedure this year to an average of approximately $8,500 per procedure in 2022. This increase, if implemented, could be a significant catalyst to accelerating Focal One sales in 2022 and beyond."  

“Importantly, our U.S. expansion plans, led by new U.S. subsidiary CEO Ryan Rhodes, are progressing and we are well financed with more than $53 million on our balance sheet. I believe we are poised for a strong back half of the year and accelerating HIFU momentum heading into 2022.”

For the first six months 2021 Results

Total revenue for the first half of 2021 was EUR 20.7 million (USD 24.8 million), an increase of 22.5% compared to total revenue of EUR 16.9 million (USD 18.7 million) for the same period in 2020.

Total revenue in the HIFU business for the first six months of 2021 was EUR 3.8 million (USD 4.6 million), a decline of 15.1% as compared to EUR 4.5 million (USD 4.9 million) for the first six months of 2020.

Total revenue in the LITHO business for the first six months of 2021 was EUR 5.2 million (USD 6.2 million), a decline of 11.8% from EUR 5.9 million (USD 6.5 million) for the first six months of 2020.

Total revenue in the Distribution business for the first six months of 2021 was EUR 11.7 million (USD 14.0 million), a 79.0% increase compared to EUR 6.5 million (USD 7.2 million) for the first six months of 2020.

Gross profit for the first six months of 2021 was EUR 8.6 million (USD 10.3 million), compared to EUR 7.4 million (USD 8.2 million) for the year-ago period. Gross profit margin on net sales was 41.6% in the first six months of 2021, compared to 43.9% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross profit year-over-year was due to lower sales effect on fixed costs, particularly in the HIFU business.

Operating expenses were EUR 8.8 million (USD 10.5 million) for the first six months of 2021, compared to EUR 8.5 million (USD 9.5 million) for the same period in 2020.

Operating loss for the first six months of 2021 was EUR 0.2 million (USD 0.2 million), compared to an operating loss of EUR 1.2 million (USD 1.3 million) for the same period in 2020.

Net income for the first six months of 2021 was EUR 0.4 million (USD 0.4 million), or EUR 0.01 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of EUR 1.5 million (USD 1.6 million), or EUR (0.05) per diluted share in the year-ago period.

As of June 30, 2021, the company held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 45.0 million (USD 53.3 million), as compared to EUR 24.7 million (USD 30.2 million) as of December 31, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter 2021 was EUR 10.4 million (USD 12.4 million), an increase of 11.8% compared to total revenue of EUR 9.3 million (USD 10.3 million) for the same period in 2020.

Total revenue in the HIFU business for the second quarter 2021 was EUR 2.0 million (USD 2.4 million), a decline of 21.8% as compared to EUR 2.6 million (USD 2.8 million) for the second quarter of 2020.

Total revenue in the LITHO business for the second quarter 2021 was EUR 2.3 million (USD 2.7 million), a decline of 22.6% from EUR 2.9 million (USD 3.2million) for the second quarter of 2020.

Total revenue in the Distribution business for the second quarter 2021 was EUR 6.1 million (USD 7.3 million), a 61.6% increase compared to EUR 3.8 million (USD 4.2 million) for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2021 was EUR 4.2 million (USD 5.1 million), compared to EUR 4.3 million (USD 4.8 million) for the year-ago period. Gross profit margin on net sales was 40.7% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 46.8% in the year-ago period.

Operating expenses were EUR 4.6 million (USD 5.6 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to EUR 4.0 million (USD 4.5 million) for the same period in 2020.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 was EUR 0.4 million (USD 0.5 million), compared to an operating profit of EUR 0.3 million (USD 0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was EUR 0.4 million (USD 0.5 million), or EUR (0.01) per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of EUR 0.2 million (USD 0.2 million), or EUR (0.01) per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Conference Call

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by management to review the results. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT tomorrow, August 26, 2021. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast
Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-451-6152
International: 201-389-0879
Passcode: 13721942
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145982

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, www.edap-tms.com under "Investors Information."

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the continued market potential for our lithotripsy and distribution divisions, as well as the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference may also include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars, except per share data)


  		Three Months Ended:   Three Months Ended:
  June. 30,
2021
Euros 		 

  		June. 30,
2020
Euros 		  June. 30,
2021
$US 		  June. 30,
2020
$US 		   
Sales of medical equipment 6,696   5,975   8,051   6,628    
Net Sales of RPP and Leases 1,265   947   1,521   1,050    
Sales of spare parts, supplies and Services 2,387   2,311   2,870   2,564    
TOTAL NET SALES 10,349   9,233   12,443   10,242    
Other revenues 1   23   2   25    
TOTAL REVENUES 10,350   9,255   12,445   10,267    
Cost of sales (6,134)   (4,931)   (7,376)   (5,470)    
GROSS PROFIT 4,216   4,324   5,069   4,797    
Research & development expenses (925)   (926)   (1,112)   (1,027)    
S, G & A expenses (3,718)   (3,096)   (4,470)   (3,434)    
Total operating expenses (4,642)   (4,022)   (5,582)   (4,461)    
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (427)   303   (513)   336    
Interest (expense) income, net (20)   (19)   (25)   (21)    
Currency exchange gains (loss), net 82   (346)   98   (384)    
Other income, net -   (1)   -   (1)    
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES AND MINORITY INTEREST (365)   (63)   (439)   (70)    
Income tax (expense) credit (58)   (112)   (70)   (124)    
NET INCOME (LOSS)

  		(424)   (175)   (509)   (194)    
Earning per share – Basic (0.01)   (0.01)   (0.02)   (0.01)    
Average number of shares used in computation of EPS 32,220,414   29,141,566   32,220,414   29,141,566    
Earning per share – Diluted (0.01)   (0.01)   (0.02)   (0.01)    
Average number of shares used in computation of EPS for positive net income

  		32,220,414   29,141,566

  		  32,220,414   29,141,566

  		   

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2021 average three months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.2024 USD, and 2020 average three months noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1093 USD


EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars, except per share data)


  		Six Months Ended:   Six Months Ended:
  June. 30,
2021
Euros 		 

  		June. 30,
2020
Euros 		  June. 30,
2021
$US 		  June. 30,
2020
$US 		   
Sales of medical equipment 13,387   10,099   16,075   11,173    
Net Sales of RPP and Leases 2,477   2,202   2,975   2,436    
Sales of spare parts, supplies and Services 4,784   4,539   5,744   5,022    
TOTAL NET SALES 20,648   16,841   24,794   18,631    
Other revenues 4   24   5   27    
TOTAL REVENUES 20,653   16,865   24,799   18,658    
Cost of sales (12,066)   (9,479)   (14,488)   (10,487)    
GROSS PROFIT 8,587   7,386   10,311   8,171    
Research & development expenses (1,776)   (1,968)   (2,132)   (2,177)    
S, G & A expenses (6,998)   (6,575)   (8,403)   (7,274)    
Total operating expenses (8,774)   (8,543)   (10,536)   (9,452)    
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (188)   (1,157)   (225)   (1,280)    
Interest (expense) income, net 143   (39)   172   (43)    
Currency exchange gains (loss), net 571   (57)   685   (63)    
Other income, net -   0   -   (1)    
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES AND MINORITY INTEREST 527   (1,254)   632   (1,388)    
Income tax (expense) credit (177)   (228)   (213)   (252)    
NET INCOME (LOSS)

  		350   (1,483)   420   (1,640)    
Earning per share – Basic 0.01   (0.05)   0.01   (0.06)    
Average number of shares used in computation of EPS 30,705,356   29,141,566   30,705,356   29,141,566    
Earning per share – Diluted 0.01   (0.05)   0.01   (0.06)    
Average number of shares used in computation of EPS for positive net income

  		31,994,402   29,141,566   31,994,402   29,141,566    

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2021 average six months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.2008 USD, and 2020 average six months noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1063 USD

EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS HIGHLIGHTS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars)

  June 30,
2021
Euros 		 

  		Dec. 31,
2020
Euros 		  June 30,
2021
$US 		  Dec. 31,
2020
$US
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term treasury investments 44,961   24,696   53,272   30,201
Account receivables, net 11,183   12,339   13,249   15,090
Inventory 8,610   7,989   10,202   9,771
Other current assets 618   369   732   451
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 65,372   45,393   77,455   55,513
Property, plant and equipment, net 5,135   5,599   6,084   6,847
Goodwill 2,412   2,412   2,858   2,949
Other non-current assets 1,704   1,790   2,019   2,189
TOTAL ASSETS 74,622   55,193   88,415   67,498
Accounts payable & other accrued liabilities 9,297   10,256   11,016   12,543
Deferred revenues, current portion 3,264   2,701   3,867   3,304
Short term borrowing 1,447   2,638   1,714   3,227
Other current liabilities 1,340   5,679   1,588   6,945
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 15,348   21,275   18,185   26,018
Obligations under operating and finance leases non-current 1,415   1,653   1,677   2,022
Long term debt, non-current 5,215   1,143   6,179   1,397
Deferred revenues, non-current 826   926   979   1,132
Other long term liabilities 3,628   3,949   4,298   4,829
TOTAL LIABILITIES 26,432   28,945   31,317   35,399
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’EQUITY 48,191   26,248   57,098   32,099
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 74,622   55,193   88,415   67,498

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1848 USD on June 30, 2021 and at the noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.2229 USD on December 31, 2020

EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros)

  6-months ended
June 30, 2021
Euros 		  12-months ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Euros 		  6-months ended June 30, 2021
$US 		  12-months ended
Dec. 31 2020
$US
NET INCOME (LOSS) 350   (1,704)   420   (1,955)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated by (used in) operating activities(1) 976   3,790   1,172   4,349
OPERATING CASH FLOW 1,326   2,087   1,592   2,394
Increase/Decrease in operating assets and liabilities (585)   (110)   (702)   (126)
NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 741   1,977   890   2,269
Short term investments(2) -   -   -   -
Additions to capitalized assets produced by the company and other capital expenditures (644)   (2,011)   (773)   (2,307)
NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (644)   (2,011)   (773)   (2,307)
NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 20,368   3,201   24,457   3,673
NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (199)   642   (1,503)   3,118
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 20,266   3,810   23,071   6,752

(1) including Share based compensation expenses for 180 thousand of Euros at the end of June 2021, and 160 thousand of Euros at the end of December 2020

(2) Short term investments are comprised of money market funds

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2021 average six months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.2008 USD and at the 2020 average twelve months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1474 USD
        

EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
(Amounts in thousands of Euros)

   

HIFU
Division 		   

ESWL
Division 		   

Distribution
Division 		   

Reconciling
Items 		   

Total After Consolidation 		   
 

Sales of goods 		 

1,151 		   

1,881 		   

10,356 		       

13,387 		   
Sales of RPPs & Leases 1,798   540   139       2,477    
Sales of spare parts & services 846   2,755   1,182       4,784    
TOTAL NET SALES

  		3,795   5,176   11,677       20,648    
Other revenues

  		4   0   0       4    
TOTAL REVENUES 3,799   5,176   11,677       20,653    
GROSS PROFIT
(% of Total Revenues) 		1,501 39.5% 2,472 47.8% 4,614 39.5%     8,587 41.6%
 

Research & Development 		 

(1,208) 		  (418)   (150)       (1,776)    
Total SG&A plus depreciation (1,946)   (1,453)   (2,689)   (911)   (6,998)    
 

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) 		 

(1,652) 		   

601 		   

1,775 		   

(911) 		   

(188) 		   

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EDAP Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Operational Update Total revenue for the first half 2021 of EUR 20.7 million (USD $24.8 million) increased 22.5% over the same period of the prior year Net income was EUR 0.4 million (USD 0.4 million), or EUR 0.01 per diluted share, for the first half of 2021Cash …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Gold’n Futures Closes C$2.2 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement Led by Canaccord ...
EHang Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
VitalHub Increases Q2 2021 Revenue to $5.8M While Continuing to Improve on Financial Metrics Across ...
argenx Announces Validation of European Marketing Authorization Application for Efgartigimod in ...
Michigan Tobacco Chain of 147 Stores Places TAAT in All Locations Within Weeks of Making Initial ...
Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2021 Results
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...