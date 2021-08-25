Route1 Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Route1 Inc . (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Statement of operations In 000s of CAD dollars Q22021 Q12021 Q42020 Q32020 Q22020 Q12020 Revenue Subscription and services 2,671 2,758 2,528 2,599 2,489 1,958 Devices and appliances 3,663 3,786 4,637 6,523 4,477 4,401 Other 4 67 62 25 3 4 Total revenue 6,338 6,611 7,227 9,147 6,969 6,363 Cost of revenue 3,443 3,647 4,315 6,134 4,188 3,997 Gross profit 2,895 2,964 2,912 3,013 2,781 2,366 Operating expenses 2,451 2,542 2,469 2,562 2,570 2,334 Operating profit 1 444 422 443 451 211 32 Patent litigation 2 Total other expenses 3 0 (17) 0284 1,058321 381598 67204 104111 Net income (loss) 461 138 (936 ) (528 ) (60 ) (183 )

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 For FY 2020, the Company incurred expenses for patent litigation net of the reversal of an accounting liability reflecting the funds the Company received from its litigation funding agreement. The Company has concluded the litigation with VMWare in both Canada and the United States and will incur no additional expense for this litigation.

3 Includes gain on litigation, gain or loss on asset disposal, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax recovery, foreign exchange loss or gain, other expenses and acquisition expense.

Subscription and services revenue in 000s of CAD dollars Q22021 Q12021 Q42020 Q32020 Q22020 Q12020 Application software 1,724 1,977 2,015 1,923 1,665 1,217 Technology as a service (TaaS) 435 293 204 241 315 321 Other services 512 488 309 435 509 420 Total 2,671 2,758 2,528 2,599 2,489 1,958





Adjusted EBITDA in 000s of CAD dollars Q22021 Q12021 Q42020 Q32020 Q22020 Q12020 Gross Profit 2,895 2,964 2,912 3,013 2,781 2,366 Adjusted EBITDA 4 760 764 768 778 556 358 Amortization 316 342 325 327 346 326 Operating profit (loss) 444 422 443 451 211 32



Trailing 12 Months Adjusted EBITDA in 000s of CAD dollars Q22021 Q12021 Q42020 Q32020 Q22020 Q12020 Adjusted EBITDA 4 3,070 2,865 2,459 2,368 2,332 1,977

4 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, patent litigation, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA allows Route1 to compare its operating performance over time on a consistent basis.





Balance sheet extracts In 000s of CAD dollars Jun 30 2021 Mar 31 2021 Dec 31 2020 Sep 30 2020 Jun 30 2020 Mar 31 2020 Cash 165 513 1,137 - 107 116 Total current assets 5,008 5,357 6,408 8,836 5,448 4,391 Total current liabilities 9,095 9,887 9,779 13,385 8,901 7,532 Net working capital (4,087 ) (4,530 ) (3,371 ) (4,549 ) (3,453 ) (3,141 ) Net working capital (adjusted for contract liability) (1,263 ) (853 ) 256 490 800 (1,570 ) Total assets 13,739 14,386 14,176 15,749 12,283 11,501 Bank debt and seller notes 1,839 1,728 1,792 2,609 1,193 2,461 Total shareholders' equity 2,906 2,443 2,141 37 778 950

Net cash flow In 000s of CAD dollars Q22021 Q12021 Q42020 Q32020 Q22020 Q12020 Cash generated (used) in operating activities (125 ) 1,266 (3,513 ) 1,523 1,773 472 Cash used in investing activities (110 ) (1,700 ) 906 (489 ) (240 ) (633 ) Cash generated (used) in financing activities (142 ) (211 ) 1,601 1,092 (1,543 ) 165 Net cash inflow (outflow) (377 ) (645 ) (1,008 ) 2,126 (10 ) 4

Q2 2021 Material Events

On March 29, 2021, Route1 announced that it had acquired DataSource Mobility, LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary, VetSource Mobility, LLC (collectively "DSM"). Founded in 2007, DSM is primarily a reseller of ruggedized tablets and laptops along with associated accessories. DSM offers mobile devices to a wide range of sectors including public safety, utilities, field services, logistics and healthcare as well as state and local governments. DSM serves markets in the Southeastern United States including Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. Route1 paid U.S. $1.3 million in cash at closing to acquire DSM and did not assume any debt.

Route1 also agreed to share with DSM's prior owners the gross profit generated by defined DSM accounts once the actual gross profit exceeds a threshold for the balance of the 2021 calendar year and 2022 calendar year. The threshold is U.S. $375,000 for the last nine months of 2021 and U.S. $500,000 for calendar year 2022.

In millions of US dollars FY 2019 FY 2020 Revenue $ 4.21 $ 5.10 Gross Profit $ 0.40 $ 0.49

Note: The numbers presented above are unaudited. DSM's fiscal year end is December 31st.

Route1 acquired DSM to (a) accelerate our planned expansion of its business model into Texas, a strong and growing market, (b) grow our key enterprise and public safety accounts in the energy, logistics and local government sectors, (c) provide us with the opportunity to add to the size and quality of our sales team, and (d) leverage DSM's current and future sales of rugged mobile devices to expand Route1's profitable field service installation business providing customers with end-to-end service including configuration, asset tagging and vehicle installation.

On June 1, 2021, the Company announced that it had received US$438,642 from its insurers, in full settlement for the cost of goods fraudulently taken from Route1 in the third quarter of 2020 and disclosed in a news release Route1 issued on November 25, 2020.

On June 28, 2021, the Company announced that it had received an order for 197 state-of-the-art Automatic License Plate Recognition ("ALPR") systems that will be deployed in patrol vehicles. The revenue to be generated by Route1 from the 197 ALPR systems purchase order is approximately US $1.3 million and will be recognized as the ALPR systems are delivered to the client which is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021.

Share Capital Update

As of August 23, 2021, Route1 has outstanding: 39,709,463 common shares; 3,574,411 common share purchase warrants expiring June 16, 2022 with a Canadian dollar $1.00 strike price; and 3,477,500 common share stock options.

Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call and web cast to provide a business update on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 9:00 am eastern.

Participants should dial Toll-Free: 844-369-8770 or Toll/International: 862-298-0840 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call and web cast. For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available on May 26, 2021 after 4 pm eastern at Toll-Free 877-481-4010 or Toll/International 919-882-2331 passcode #42520 until 9 am on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The webcast will be presented live at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2167/42520.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 500-7030

tony.busseri@route1.com

