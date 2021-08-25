checkAd

tokentus investment AG resolves capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights

Frankfurt am Main, 26 August 2021 - The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (the "Company") (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) resolved on 25 August 2021 after the close of trading on the Munich Stock Exchange, with the approval of the Supervisory Board on the same day, to carry out a capital increase against cash contributions, making partial use of the Authorised Capital 2021 / I and excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders.

Accordingly, the share capital of the Company of currently € 3,982,500.00 shall be increased by up to € 398,250.00 against cash contributions by issuing up to 398,250 new registered no-par value shares ("New Shares") to up to € 4,380,750.00. The issue amount per New Share is € 2.38. The New Shares are entitled to dividend as of 1 January 2021. They will be included in the existing listing on the Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange, there in the m:access quality segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, after registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register.

The statutory subscription right of the shareholders is excluded in accordance with the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of 6 July 2021 or § 3 clause 3.5 sentences 1, 2 and 4 letter (b) of the Articles of Association. There will be no public offer. This is a private placement or a placement without a prospectus pursuant to Article 1 (4) (b) or (c) of Regulation (EU) 2017 / 1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, so-called EU Prospectus Regulation).

The (private) placement will be initiated immediately after this announcement.

The Company plans to use the predominant part of the net proceeds from the capital increase for the acquisition of a later-stage investment as well as for possibly further acquisition opportunities coming up in 2021 in line with the Company's growth strategy and/or for general corporate purposes.

 

Contact Investor Relations:

Oliver Michel
CEO of tokentus investment AG
Tel: +49 175 7222 351
contact@tokentus.com

