American Campus Communities Announces Executive Promotions

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced it is continuing to advance its succession plan with the promotion of Jennifer Beese to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer effective August 24, 2021. Beese succeeds Jim Hopke, who as previously announced, retired as President effective August 24, 2021.

Lonnie Ledbetter, American Campus Communities Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Beese joined the company in 1999, expanding her role and contributions, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since January 2017. As President and Chief Operating Officer, Beese will report directly to Bill Bayless, the company’s CEO, and will provide executive oversight of day-to-day business operations, advance the company’s portfolio and asset management functions, and focus on furthering American Campus Communities’ best in class operating platform while continuing to oversee marketing, leasing and property operations, functional support services, human resources, corporate administration and company culture.

Effective immediately, Lonnie Ledbetter, Senior Vice President-Human Resources, Organizational Development and Culture, is being promoted to Executive Vice President - Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer, reporting to the President and COO. Ledbetter will continue to provide executive oversight of human resources, organizational development and company culture and will also provide executive oversight related to the company’s ESG and Diversity & Inclusion initiatives furthering an environment that celebrates inclusion as a way to drive innovation and business value.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I’d like to recognize and thank Jim Hopke for more than 20 years of service to American Campus Communities and wish him well in his retirement,” said Cydney Donnell, Independent Chairman of the Board. “For many years, the Board has been working with Bill on executive development and succession planning. These promotions enhance smooth executive succession in the decades ahead.”