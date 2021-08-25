checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 24, 2021, after the market closed, it was revealed that a Citizen Petition was filed with the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) requesting that the FDA halt two ongoing trials of Cassava’s proprietary drug Simufilam. The Citizen Petition alleges that the foundational science and studies supporting Cassava’s use of Simufilam are based on systemic data manipulation and misrepresentation.

On this news, Cassava’s share price has fallen more than 20% during intraday trading on August 25, 2021 to lows of $80.44 per share, down from the previous day’s close of $117.83 per share, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Cassava securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

