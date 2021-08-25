FCPT Announces Acquisition of an O’Reilly Auto Parts Property for $2.3 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of an O’Reilly Auto Parts property for $2.3 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Illinois and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately five years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT