Quorum Announces Q2 2021 Results - Record SaaS Revenue Growth

Annualized Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue increases a record 20% to $6.4 million
Annualized Business Development Centre (BDC) revenue increases 36% to $2.4 million

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (Quorum), a leading provider of innovative and robust technology solutions and services to traditional and electric vehicle dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) across North America, released its results for Q2 2021 today.

Q2 2021 recorded the highest SaaS and BDC revenue quarter in Quorum’s history. SaaS and BDC revenue increased by 5% and 9% respectively over Q1 2021. These quarter-over-quarter increases represent annualized increases of 20% and 36% respectively.

Second Quarter Results

  • SaaS revenue was $6.4 million, an increase of 51% compared to Q2 2020 and an increase of 5% compared to Q1 2021.
  • BDC revenue was $2.4 million, an increase of 55% compared to Q2 2020 and an increase of 9% compared to Q1 2021.
  • Total revenue was $9.1 million, an increase of 53% compared to Q2 2020 and an increase of 6% compared to Q1 2021.
  • Gross margin was $4.0 million, an increase of 64% compared to Q2 2020 and an increase of 7% as compared to Q1 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.1 million, an increase of 4% compared to Q2 2020.
  • Net loss was $0.2 million, compared to a $0.1 million in Q2 2020.

“This was a very exciting quarter, delivering the highest organic SaaS growth quarter in the Company’s history. As a result, we achieved 5% sequential or 20% annualized organic SaaS revenue growth. BDC growth was also strong in Q2 2021, successfully improving BDC gross margins by 30%,” stated Maury Marks, President and CEO. “Additionally, our transformative MyDeal and PowerLane solutions, which allow dealership customers to buy a vehicle online and to have a touchless service experience, are achieving strong market adoption and increasing our ‘share of wallet’.”

“I would especially like to acknowledge our employees and customers who helped Quorum navigate COVID-19 challenges,” added Marks. “Our employees are the driving force behind our strong results and their continued innovation ensures Quorum has a product suite and services offering prepared for the future of automotive.”

Financial Summary

Three months ended
($000’s) 		June 30,
2021 		June 30,
2020
SaaS revenue2 $6,429   $4,262  
BDC revenue3   2,386     1,541  
Services and one-time revenue   258     136  
Total revenue   9,073     5,939  
     
Cost of revenue   5,057     3,493  
     
Gross margin   4,016     2,446  
Gross margin percentage   44 %   41 %
     
Adjusted EBITDA   1,103     1,063  
     
Adjusted Cash Income4   446     645  
     
Net loss $(243 ) $(65 )

Quorum Q2 2021 Results Conference Call Details and Investor Presentation

