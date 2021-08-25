checkAd

Privia Health Reports Results in CMS’ Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 23:00  |  24   |   |   

Performance Across All Markets in 2020 Demonstrates Improved Care and Lower System Costs
$86.5 Million in Shared Savings Delivered across Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Virginia and Washington, DC

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that its Accountable Care Organizations (“ACOs”) delivered quality care and improved patient outcomes, and achieved shared savings of $86.5 million through the Medicare Shared Savings Program (“MSSP”).

Privia’s ACOs (collectively “Privia Quality Network”) provided high-value, cost-efficient care to more than 121,000 Medicare beneficiaries in 2020.

“We understand how to meet healthcare providers where they are on their journey to improve care and outcomes in their community. These results are proof that the Privia Health platform is continuing to transform the healthcare delivery experience for patients and providers,” said Shawn Morris, CEO, Privia Health. “I am extremely proud of our physician and provider partners, care management teams and staff, who continue to focus on providing exceptional care and a differentiated experience.”

“In the MSSP program, many of our physician and provider partners take downside financial risk, and this 2020 performance is a tremendous example of how we continue to succeed in reducing unnecessary costs, achieving better outcomes and improving patient health,” Morris added. “We are pleased with these results and continue to expect to be at the high end of the full-year financial guidance range for our key metrics. In addition, we expect the success of these programs and our years of experience in managing and underwriting risk will help drive success as we move toward more full-risk arrangements.”

These company-wide results reflect Privia Health’s commitment to improving the health of communities served through technology, team-based care, and unique wellness programs that engage patients in their health, prevent disease, and enhance care coordination both in and outside of the doctor’s office.

Privia Quality Network includes physicians and advanced practitioners in Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Virginia and Washington, DC. Since 2014, Privia Quality Network has delivered total shared savings across government programs and commercial payers of more than $519 million, including more than $281 million through participation in the MSSP.

Other noteworthy highlights aggregated across Privia Quality Network in 2020:

  • Delivered total annual average expenditures 15% lower than the median MSSP ACO and 24% lower than total Fee for Service Medicare;
  • Achieved weighted average emergency room utilization 22% lower than the median MSSP ACO and 30% lower than total Fee for Service Medicare;
  • Achieved weighted average hospital observation stays 22% lower than the median MSSP ACO and 27% lower than total Fee for Service Medicare;
  • Delivered weighted average outpatient facility spend 22% lower than the median MSSP ACO and 35% lower than total Fee for Service Medicare.
  • Accomplished weighted average inpatient facility spend 20% lower than the median MSSP ACO and 29% lower than total Fee for Service Medicare; and
  • Performed at a quality score level of 97% or higher in each of Privia Health’s four ACOs.

“Our MSSP results for 2020 continue to highlight our physicians’ commitment along with the capabilities that drive improvement in patient outcomes and lower the cost of care in their communities,” added Keith Fernandez, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer of Privia Health, LLC. “Our proprietary Privia platform in combination with our physician-led organizational structure, provides the tools, technology and expertise to maximize physician practice operations and enable physicians with more time to care for and deliver an ideal patient experience.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Privia Health Reports Results in CMS’ Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Performance Across All Markets in 2020 Demonstrates Improved Care and Lower System Costs$86.5 Million in Shared Savings Delivered across Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Virginia and Washington, DC ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Privia …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Gold’n Futures Closes C$2.2 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement Led by Canaccord ...
EHang Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
VitalHub Increases Q2 2021 Revenue to $5.8M While Continuing to Improve on Financial Metrics Across ...
argenx Announces Validation of European Marketing Authorization Application for Efgartigimod in ...
Michigan Tobacco Chain of 147 Stores Places TAAT in All Locations Within Weeks of Making Initial ...
Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2021 Results
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...