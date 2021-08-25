checkAd

Granite REIT Announces C$500 Million Green Bond Offering

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite” or the “REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Granite REIT Holdings Limited Partnership (“Granite LP”) has priced an offering (the “Offering”) of C$500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.194% Series 6 senior unsecured debentures due August 30, 2028 (the “Debentures”). The Debentures will be guaranteed by Granite and Granite REIT Inc. The Offering of the Debentures is expected to close on or about August 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The Debentures are being issued as Granite’s second green bond issuance pursuant to its Green Bond Framework.

The Debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by Scotia Capital Inc. and RBC Capital Markets. It is a condition of closing that DBRS Morningstar and Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. assign credit ratings of “BBB (high)” with a stable trend or higher, and “Baa2” or higher, respectively, relating to the Debentures.

Granite is making the Offering in Canada pursuant to its amended and restated base shelf prospectus dated November 26, 2020. The terms of the Offering will be described in a prospectus supplement to the base shelf prospectus to be filed with Canadian securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada and accessible at www.sedar.com.

Granite LP intends to use an amount equal to the net proceeds of the Offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, expenditures associated with Eligible Green Projects as described in the Granite Green Bond Framework, which is available on Granite’s website at https://granitereit.com/sustainability.

Through a cross currency interest rate swap, Granite LP has exchanged the Canadian dollar denominated principal and interest payments for U.S. dollar denominated principal and interest payments, resulting in an effective fixed interest rate of 2.096% for the seven-year term of the Debentures.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Debentures in any jurisdiction. The Debentures being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 119 investment properties representing approximately 51.3 million square feet of leasable area.

Wertpapier


