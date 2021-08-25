checkAd

ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock Trading Price

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”) announces that the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) notified the Company that it is not in compliance with the NYSE Listed Company Manual listing requirements for (i) the timely filing of its Annual Report and (ii) the minimum trading price for its common stock.

Such notifications are standard operating procedure for the NYSE in such situations, as is this announcement by the Company. The NYSE notifications have no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other continued listing requirements of the NYSE. Under the NYSE rules, the Company has up to six months to regain compliance, subject to monitoring by the NYSE.

The Company is also providing an update on its ongoing financial review process and debt restructuring.

Annual Report Filing Delinquency and Ongoing Financial Review Process Update

On August 18, 2021, the NYSE notified the Company that it is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual due to the Company’s previous disclosure of the delay in filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Under the NYSE rules, the Company will have up to six months from August 18, 2021 to file its Annual Report. The Company can regain compliance with the NYSE listing standard by filing the Annual Report before such date. If the Company fails to file its Annual Report within six months from the filing due date, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, allow the Company’s securities to trade for up to an additional six months depending on specific circumstances, as outlined in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. It is expected by the NYSE that the Company will submit an official request for the NYSE’s consideration at the appropriate time. If the NYSE determines that an additional six month trading period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence pursuant to Section 804.00 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. If the NYSE determines that an additional trading period of up to six months is appropriate and the Company fails to file its Annual Report and any subsequent delayed filings by the end of that period, suspension and delisting procedures will generally commence. Regardless of the procedures described above, the NYSE may commence delisting proceedings at any time during the period that is available to the Company to complete the filing of the Annual Report, if circumstances warrant.

