ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Proposed Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to Industrial, Technology, Life Sciences Issuer

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that it has made an application to change its classification on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") from a mining issuer to an industrial, technology, life sciences issuer.

Given the Company's focus on commercializing nanotechnology-enabled, next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment - and its work in other areas using graphene compounds - the Company believes the change in classification on the TSXV better reflects the current core business of the Company.

In order to change its classification on the TSXV, the Company has initiated a formal Change of Business process with the TSXV, which is subject to the approval of the TSXV and requires, among other things, the approval of the Company's shareholders. At the Company's upcoming shareholder meeting on September 27th, 2021, shareholders will be asked, among other things, to approve a Change of Business from the mining industry segment to the industrial, technology and life sciences industry segment. Information relating to the proposed change of industry classification can be found in the Company's management information circular dated August 19, 2021, found under the Company's profile on SEDAR.com.

Greg Fenton, ZEN CEO commented: "ZEN's value proposition is derived from harnessing the potential of nanotechnology to develop and commercialize new and innovative technologies that improve people's lives. With our current focus on healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment - and a robust research pipeline - we believe now is the right time to align our industry classification with the most important drivers of shareholder value moving forward."

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

