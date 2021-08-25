Amazon Announces Two New Cybersecurity Initiatives Aimed To Protect Organizations and Individuals

Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced two new security initiatives that will help protect organizations and individuals from increasing cybersecurity threats. Starting in October, Amazon will make available to the public the cybersecurity training materials it has developed to keep its employees and sensitive information safe from cyberattack. In addition, Amazon announced that it will offer qualified AWS customers a free multi-factor authentication (MFA) device designed to further secure their environments and protect their most sensitive assets from cyberattacks.

“A fundamental problem when addressing current cybersecurity threats is education, which is why we’re excited to share our Amazon Security Awareness training for free to help organizations and individuals understand how to navigate and fight against security events,” said Steve Schmidt, Chief Information Security Officer of AWS. “And by giving qualified AWS customers access to free MFA tokens, we’ve made it even easier for companies to use this powerful tool to protect their data and important technology assets.”