checkAd

Austpro Completes Share Consolidation and Changes Name to Wonderfi Technologies Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
25.08.2021, 23:45  |  50   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") (NEO:AUS) is pleased to announce that it has completed …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") (NEO:AUS) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on an 8.727:1 basis (the "Consolidation"). Subsequent to the Consolidation, the Company has 1,700,206 common shares issued and outstanding.

Concurrently with the Consolidation, the Company has changed its name from "Austpro Energy Corporation" to "WonderFi Technologies Inc.".

New share certificates will be issued under new CUSIP and ISIN numbers, which are CUSIP: 97818W107 / ISIN: CA97818W1077. Holders of shares of the Company who hold uncertificated shares (that is shares held in book-entry form and not represented by a physical share certificate), either as registered holders or beneficial owners, will have their existing book-entry account(s) electronically adjusted by Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), the Company's transfer agent or, in the case of beneficial shareholders, by their brokerage firms, banks, trusts or other nominees that hold in street name for their benefit. Such holders generally do no need to take any additional actions to exchange their pre-consolidation shares for post-consolidation shares. If you hold your shares with such a bank, broker or other nominee, and if you have questions in this regard, you are encouraged to contact your nominee.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates will be mailed a letter of transmittal from Computershare advising of the Consolidation and instructing them to surrender the share certificates representing pre-consolidation shares for replacement certificates or a direct registration advice representing their post-consolidation shares.

Effective at the opening of the market on August 26, 2021, the trading symbol will change to WNDR, however, trading will remain halted pending the completion of the Company's previously announced reverse takeover transaction with DeFi Ventures Inc. ("DeFi").

ABOUT DeFi

DeFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to DeFi through the core principles of simplicity and education. DeFi's platform will serve as a trusted gateway to the new financial system and it aims to enable and empower individuals to use DeFi in a streamlined way. DeFi's business was founded in January 2021 and was established by a team of experienced builders in Fintech and other complementary industries with institutional experience. DeFi is supported by engineers with previous experience at Amazon, Paypal, Galaxy Digital and other leading technology companies. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Austpro Completes Share Consolidation and Changes Name to Wonderfi Technologies Inc. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") (NEO:AUS) is pleased to announce that it has completed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider 'Health Karma' Reports Many Accomplishments To Date This ...
Core Assets Announces Closing of Private Placement and Oversubscribed Flow-through Private ...
Diamond Fields Resources Announces the Proposed Acquisition of Moydow to Create a New West African ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Completes Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B ...
NuRAN Provides Corporate Update
CMC’s Positive Geochemical Survey Results Further Validate Airborne Geophysical Targets At Silver ...
Liberty Star Executes a Financing Agreement for Drilling Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, in Cochise ...
CO2 GRO Inc. and Mexico Partner Rancho Nexo Announce Its Participation at GreenTech Americas and ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
MobileSmith Health Announces Appointment of Dr. Jean Wright to Product Advisory Board
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...