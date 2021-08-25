Austpro Completes Share Consolidation and Changes Name to Wonderfi Technologies Inc.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") (NEO:AUS) is pleased to announce that it has completed …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / WonderFi Technologies Inc. (" WonderFi " or the " Company ") (NEO:AUS) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on an 8.727:1 basis (the " Consolidation "). Subsequent to the Consolidation, the Company has 1,700,206 common shares issued and outstanding.

New share certificates will be issued under new CUSIP and ISIN numbers, which are CUSIP: 97818W107 / ISIN: CA97818W1077. Holders of shares of the Company who hold uncertificated shares (that is shares held in book-entry form and not represented by a physical share certificate), either as registered holders or beneficial owners, will have their existing book-entry account(s) electronically adjusted by Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), the Company's transfer agent or, in the case of beneficial shareholders, by their brokerage firms, banks, trusts or other nominees that hold in street name for their benefit. Such holders generally do no need to take any additional actions to exchange their pre-consolidation shares for post-consolidation shares. If you hold your shares with such a bank, broker or other nominee, and if you have questions in this regard, you are encouraged to contact your nominee.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates will be mailed a letter of transmittal from Computershare advising of the Consolidation and instructing them to surrender the share certificates representing pre-consolidation shares for replacement certificates or a direct registration advice representing their post-consolidation shares.

Effective at the opening of the market on August 26, 2021, the trading symbol will change to WNDR, however, trading will remain halted pending the completion of the Company's previously announced reverse takeover transaction with DeFi Ventures Inc. ("DeFi").

ABOUT DeFi

DeFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to DeFi through the core principles of simplicity and education. DeFi's platform will serve as a trusted gateway to the new financial system and it aims to enable and empower individuals to use DeFi in a streamlined way. DeFi's business was founded in January 2021 and was established by a team of experienced builders in Fintech and other complementary industries with institutional experience. DeFi is supported by engineers with previous experience at Amazon, Paypal, Galaxy Digital and other leading technology companies. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.