FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Tires Plus Portfolio for $12.9 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of eight Tires Plus properties for $12.9 million. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Georgia and are corporate-operated under net leases. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

Inclusive of this transaction, FCPT has now invested over $1 billion in high-quality net-leased real estate, diversifying and growing the portfolio since the firm’s first property acquisition in July 2016.