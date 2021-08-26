Ad Hoc Bondholder group of the Province of La Rioja Reaches Agreement in Principle with the Province

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following constructive discussions with representatives of the Province of La Rioja (the "Province"), the Ad Hoc Bondholder group (the "Ad Hoc Group") of the Province confirms it has reached agreement with the Province on the terms of a proposed debt restructuring. The Ad Hoc Group intends to support a consent solicitation expected to be launched shortly by the Province to effect certain amendments (the "Amendments") to its U.S.$300,000,000 9.75% Green Bond due 2024 (the "Notes") in line with the agreed terms set out in the Province's press release published earlier today.

Subject to the effectiveness of the Amendments and settlement of the other elements of the consent solicitation on the agreed terms, the members of the Ad Hoc Group have agreed to withdraw (or cause to be withdrawn) their claim seeking a judgment against the Province filed on April 22, 2021 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.