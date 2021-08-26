checkAd

Ad Hoc Bondholder group of the Province of La Rioja Reaches Agreement in Principle with the Province

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 00:18  |  16   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following constructive discussions with representatives of the Province of La Rioja (the "Province"), the Ad Hoc Bondholder group (the "Ad Hoc Group") of the Province confirms it has reached agreement with the Province on the terms of a proposed debt restructuring. The Ad Hoc Group intends to support a consent solicitation expected to be launched shortly by the Province to effect certain amendments (the "Amendments") to its U.S.$300,000,000 9.75% Green Bond due 2024 (the "Notes") in line with the agreed terms set out in the Province's press release published earlier today.

Subject to the effectiveness of the Amendments and settlement of the other elements of the consent solicitation on the agreed terms, the members of the Ad Hoc Group have agreed to withdraw (or cause to be withdrawn) their claim seeking a judgment against the Province filed on April 22, 2021 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. 

The Amendments are the product of good-faith negotiations between the Province and its bondholders and are consistent with restructuring terms reached by similarly-situated provinces and the Basic Principles for restructuring of Argentine provincial debt published by the Coalition of Argentine Provincial Bondholders. If implemented, the Amendments will provide the Province with significant cash flow relief in the form of coupon reductions and maturity re-profiling that will assist the Province in funding the expansion of its Parque Eólico Arauco wind farm assets as well as urgent social priorities.

Negotiations for the Ad Hoc Group were led by VR Advisory Services Ltd. and Sandglass Capital Advisors LLC.  The Ad Hoc Group holds approximately 52.2% of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes.

Media contact:
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP
Dennis Hranitzky
dennishranitzky@quinnemanuel.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ad Hoc Bondholder group of the Province of La Rioja Reaches Agreement in Principle with the Province NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Following constructive discussions with representatives of the Province of La Rioja (the "Province"), the Ad Hoc Bondholder group (the "Ad Hoc Group") of the Province confirms it has reached agreement with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Sodium Lactate Sales will total US$ 368.3 Mn by 2031; Future Market Insights Predicts Liquid Form ...
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Acquires TruNarrative
Fire Protection System Market worth $84.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Electric Power Steering Market worth $32.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aurora Cannabis Marks Successful Inaugural Fulfillment for French Pilot Program
Adyen and Shiji partner to streamline hospitality payments
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
XREX Raises $17M to Expand Fiat Currency Portfolio and Partnerships
RapidAI Achieves Record Momentum Amid Demand for Improved Clinical Decision Making and Patient ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...