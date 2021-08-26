checkAd

Grupo Supervielle Reports 2Q21 Results

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) (BYMA: SUPV), (“Supervielle” or the “Company”) a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, today reported results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Starting 1Q20, the Company began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS rule IAS 29 (“IAS 29”) as established by the Central Bank. According to Central Bank regulation until December 31, 2020, the Other Comprehensive Income also reflected the result from the changes in the purchasing power of the currency results on securities classified as available for sale. Through communication "A" 7211, effective January 1, 2021, the Central Bank established that the monetary result of items measured at fair value with changes in Other Comprehensive Income should be recognized in profit or loss under the line item "Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power”. As this change in the accounting policy was applied retrospectively to all comparative figures, figures for all quarters of 2020 have been restated applying this new rule. This report also includes Managerial figures which exclude the IAS29 adjustment for 2Q21, 1Q21, 4Q20, 3Q20 and 2Q20.

Management Commentary

Commenting on second quarter 2021 results, Patricio Supervielle, Grupo Supervielle's Chairman & CEO, noted: “We are committed to long-term value creation and to meet that goal we have been implementing a sustainable transformation of our business across Grupo Supervielle. We continue to prioritize ensuring that our customers are well-served today and into the future as we navigate the second Covid-19 wave and a continued challenging macro environment.”

“Over the past three years, Argentina has experienced a recessionary environment, further deepened by the pandemic with loan demand dropping to historical lows and banks investing excess liquidity in Central Bank securities. And this quarter was no exception, with system credit demand growing below inflation remaining at historical lows. At Supervielle, we are also keeping a prudent approach to lending in this difficult economic environment.”

“In addition to weak loan demand, increasing Central Bank regulations on volumes and prices of banking assets and liabilities continue to put significant pressure on NIM. Moreover, since the beginning of the year, we have been facing higher turnover taxes, mainly from the City of Buenos Aires and other Provinces. This, together with higher administrative expenses as we advance on the digital transformation strategy and increased loan loss provisions reflecting our expected loss models have impacted profitability. Importantly, our capital is hedged against inflation through real estate investments, mortgages and sovereign bonds.”

