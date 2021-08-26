checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Tele Columbus AG: Clarification on revised guidance for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Tele Columbus AG: Clarification on revised guidance for fiscal year 2021

26-Aug-2021 / 00:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDER INFORMATION ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 17 MAR

Clarification on revised guidance for fiscal year 2021

Berlin, 26 August 2021. Further to the ad hoc release dated 25 August, the management board of Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17) wishes to clarify that the adjustment in Reported EBITDA guidance to between EUR 190 to 200 million also includes transaction-related one off costs in addition to accelerated opex spend in connection with the Company's Fibre Champion strategy. The adjustment of the guidance was triggered by the inclusion of additional opex spend in connection with the Company's Fibre Champion strategy.

 

About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.

