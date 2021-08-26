DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast Tele Columbus AG: Clarification on revised guidance for fiscal year 2021 26-Aug-2021 / 00:32 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Clarification on revised guidance for fiscal year 2021

Berlin, 26 August 2021. Further to the ad hoc release dated 25 August, the management board of Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17) wishes to clarify that the adjustment in Reported EBITDA guidance to between EUR 190 to 200 million also includes transaction-related one off costs in addition to accelerated opex spend in connection with the Company's Fibre Champion strategy. The adjustment of the guidance was triggered by the inclusion of additional opex spend in connection with the Company's Fibre Champion strategy.

