Patrick Terminals Selects HPE GreenLake to Reinvent How Shipping Containers Move from Ship to Shore

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced Patrick Terminals, Australia’s leading container terminal operator, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to provide next-generation IT in an as-a-service model to bring new levels of automation and agility to its terminal operations in Australia. By leveraging the HPE GreenLake platform and HPE compute, storage, networking, and services, Patrick Terminals runs their mission critical applications in a private cloud with an as-a-service operating model, combining the agility and economics of the cloud with the security, compliance and performance of on-premises IT.

Patrick Terminals is a gateway for trade and investment, delivering exceptional consistency and efficiency for shipping customers across its container terminals in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Western Australia. Patrick Terminals’ aging IT infrastructure was showing signs of increased failure rates and there was a need for additional capacity to keep pace with the dynamic nature of the shipping yard and industry. The container terminals operate 24 hours a day, with any latency or downtime in the data centers leading to negative impact on business operations.

Patrick Terminals’ engineers also require their automation technologies to work with the complex information systems and software applications they rely on to keep the terminal running smoothly. The company’s private cloud needs to manage all the information coming in from shipping lines, exporters, importers, and industry regulators. Data is fed in real-time and the automation systems then perform all the necessary calculations to direct the equipment in the terminal yard. These data computations must be nearly instantaneous, which require on-site compute power to avoid latency and delays.

“One of the things we liked about HPE GreenLake is the ability to easily adapt to new business requirements. The HPE GreenLake platform gives us all the advantages of the cloud but with our systems on-premises,” explained Adrian Sandrin, Chief Information Officer, Patrick Terminals.

“The agility of HPE GreenLake helps us handle new business demands as they emerge, whether it’s ensuring compliance, improving our labor systems, or enabling greater automation,” added Kevin Windsor, Head of Infrastructure at Patrick Terminals. “Running our private cloud as a service is a major business advantage. We can use additional capacity when it’s required and only pay for what we use, providing us with more flexibility to support the business and manage costs efficiently, without the delay of lengthy purchase or leasing procurement processes,” Kevin added.

HPE Pointnext Services managed the end-to-end installation and configuration of the compute, storage, and networking platforms that run Patrick Terminals’ core data center applications. The installation of HPE Synergy composable infrastructure, HPE Primera storage, HPE StoreOnce backup, HPE Cloud Bank storage, and Aruba networking, have translated into savings, of both time and fuel costs, for the terminal and their customers.

“This total HPE solution demonstrates the flexibility of the HPE GreenLake cloud services portfolio and its ability to deliver innovation and modernization for our customers. It means that Patrick Terminals has full control, backed by HPE expertise and support,” said Chris Weber, Director for Enterprise & Public Sector HPE South Pacific.

Patrick Terminals engaged one of HPE Australia’s fastest growing partners, Vectec to transition to an as a service model via the HPE GreenLake platform.

“We’re pleased to work with Patrick Terminals and deliver a HPE GreenLake solution that meets their compliance, security and transformation needs and is scalable for when these needs inevitably change,” said Michael Murphy, Director at Vectec.

Read the full HPE case study on Patrick Terminals here.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service – spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions – with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

