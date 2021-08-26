eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature Pipeline with New Class of Cancer Therapies

Common stock and warrants expected to commence trading on Nasdaq on August 26, 2021 under the ticker symbols EFTR and EFTRW

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (eFFECTOR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today completed its business combination with Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC). The resulting combined company (the Company) has been renamed “eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc.” and expects its common stock and public warrants will commence trading on Nasdaq under the new trading symbols “EFTR” and “EFTRW”, respectively, starting on August 26, 2021.



The stockholders of LWAC approved the transaction at a special meeting held on August 24, 2021, and the transaction was previously approved by eFFECTOR’s stockholders. eFFECTOR’s management team, led by president and chief executive officer, Steve Worland, Ph.D., will continue to lead the Company.