eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature Pipeline with New Class of Cancer Therapies

Common stock and warrants expected to commence trading on Nasdaq on August 26, 2021 under the ticker symbols EFTR and EFTRW

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (eFFECTOR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today completed its business combination with Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC). The resulting combined company (the Company) has been renamed “eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc.” and expects its common stock and public warrants will commence trading on Nasdaq under the new trading symbols “EFTR” and “EFTRW”, respectively, starting on August 26, 2021.

The stockholders of LWAC approved the transaction at a special meeting held on August 24, 2021, and the transaction was previously approved by eFFECTOR’s stockholders. eFFECTOR’s management team, led by president and chief executive officer, Steve Worland, Ph.D., will continue to lead the Company.

“Cancer continues to be a major global health problem because of its complexity, including multiple escape mechanisms. That is why we are advancing the development of STRIs with the potential to target a central node that drives multiple disease processes simultaneously, including cancer’s inherent escape mechanisms,” commented Dr. Worland. “We believe that our unique approach to development, along with the capital raised from this transaction, could help us unlock the potential of translation regulation to bring this new class of therapies through the clinic and ultimately to patients. Importantly, we anticipate that the cash available from the transaction will see our company through key Phase 2 data readouts for both of our lead programs.”

“With a strong pipeline with multiple near-term data readouts, we are excited to see eFFECTOR Therapeutics take this very important next step in its evolution,” stated Chris Ehrlich, former chief executive officer and director of LWAC who will continue as a director of the Company. “eFFECTOR’s expert team, along with the strategy to accelerate the development of innovative programs that are already progressing in the clinic, makes the Company well-positioned in its efforts to transform treatments for patients with cancer.”

