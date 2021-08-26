The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) (“Rocket”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Rocket Class A common stock between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Rocket Class A common stock during the Class Period may, no later than August 30, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Rocket is an online mortgage lender that operates the Rocket Mortgage online platform, which allows clients to apply for and service mortgages through the Internet or by using Rocket’s proprietary mobile phone app. Ninety percent of Rocket’s revenues are derived from originating, closing, selling and servicing home mortgages. Rocket operates two primary segments: (1) the Direct-to-Consumer segment; and (2) the Partner Network segment. In its Partner Network, Rocket partners with third parties who utilize its platform to provide their clients with mortgage solutions. The Partner Network has lower operating margins because Rocket shares profits with its partners.

The Class Period commences on February 25, 2021, when Rocket issued a press release titled, in part, “Rocket Companies Experiences Explosive Growth,” which announced Rocket’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. Rocket reported, among other things, closed loan origination volume of $107.2 billion and gain on sale margin of 4.41% for the fourth quarter. Rocket emphasized that it had “[i]ncreased gain on sale margin by 100 basis points year-over-year” during the quarter and “[i]ncreased gain on sale margin by 127 basis points year-over-year to 4.46%” for the full-year period. Throughout the Class Period, Rocket continued to tout its business operations and downplayed the effects of competition on Rocket’s gain on sale margins.