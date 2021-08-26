Titanium Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Provides a Project Update
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Titanium”) (TSX-V: TIC) today released its results for the three and six month
periods ended June 30, 2021.
During the first six months of 2021, the joint Titanium and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural”) project team completed critical milestones related to the CVW Horizon Project (“Project”) related to the Class 3 cost estimate update for the Project, including engineering validation, optimization, and economics, which remains under review. The Company submitted a number of government milestone reports and collected over $3.0 million of non-repayable government funding contributions, including an August payment from Natural Resources Canada (“NRCan”).
“Completion of this key engineering phase of the Project has enabled our Company and Canadian Natural to focus on the evaluation of Project costs, environmental and operational benefits and overall Project economics,” commented Scott Nelson, Titanium’s President and CEO. “We continue to collaborate with our government funding partners and are assessing the potential for funding, from recently announced government programs, towards next phases of the Project.”
Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021
- In January 2021, the Company and NRCan signed a Non-Repayable Contribution Agreement (the “NRCan Agreement”) under the Clean Growth Program, whereby $1.96 million was provided to Titanium to fund eligible expenditures related to an engineering work program for the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
- In March 2021, the Company received the first milestone funding of $353,000 ($392,000 less a 10% holdback) under the NRCan Agreement related to the engineering phase of the Project, with respect to the period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.
- In March 2021, the Company received the first milestone funding of $640,000 ($800,000 less a 20% holdback) from Emissions Reduction Alberta for the engineering phase of the Project. This ERA payment is the first under the $5 million ERA Contribution Agreement announced in September 2020.
- In April 2021, the Company announced the signing of a $10 million Project funding agreement with Sustainable Development Technology Canada and received the first milestone advance payment of $733,738 (815,264 less a 10% holdback).
- In April 2021, the Company and Canadian Natural signed a 2021 Project Coordination Agreement (the “PCA”), which governs the engineering phase of the Project (the “2021 Program”), for the period from January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021. The 2021 Program includes: completion of overall plant design validation and optimization; engineering redesign and updates related to the minerals separation plant, associated utilities and product transload facility; and the updating of Class 3 engineering capital costs and operating expenses for all of the Project facilities. The PCA provides for cost and grant fund sharing by the Company and Canadian Natural in the ratio 30% and 70%, respectively.
- During the first four months of 2021, the Company and Canadian Natural completed engineering work under the 2021 PCA.
- In June 2021, the Company received the second milestone funding of $160,000 ($200,000 less a 20% holdback) under the ERA Agreement for an engineering phase of the Project, with respect to the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021.
- In June 2021, the Company finalized an expenditure claim under the NRCan Agreement and in August 2021 received funding of $1.34 million ($1.49 million less a 10% holdback) with respect to the engineering phase of the Project for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021.
- In addition to advancing the Project with Canadian Natural and securing government funding for the Project, the Company continues to focus on conserving cash through reducing costs such as compensation, travel and other discretionary expenses. 100% of directors’ compensation and a portion of management compensation have been deferred under the Company’s equity-based plans.
- In June 2021, the Company announced the cancellation of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Titanium, initially scheduled for June 2021, and subsequently rescheduled the meeting for August 2021. The Company has been granted an extension by the Court of Queens Bench of Alberta pursuant to Section 133(3) of the Canada Business Corporations Act permitting the Company to hold its annual general and special meeting at any time on or before December 30, 2021, which is the result of ongoing discussions between key shareholders of Titanium and the Board of Directors of the Company that have not yet concluded. These discussions are focused on potential financing options for the Company and the Board of Directors is evaluating all such financing options. Depending on the outcome of these discussions and the evaluation by the Board of Directors, certain directors of Titanium may remove their names for re-election and the Board of Directors may choose to nominate alternative directors for election. While the Board of Directors will endeavor to hold the shareholder meeting as soon as possible, these discussions and the evaluation are ongoing and will take more time.
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
