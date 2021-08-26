Titanium Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Provides a Project Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Titanium”) (TSX-V: TIC) today released its results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021.



During the first six months of 2021, the joint Titanium and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural”) project team completed critical milestones related to the CVW Horizon Project (“Project”) related to the Class 3 cost estimate update for the Project, including engineering validation, optimization, and economics, which remains under review. The Company submitted a number of government milestone reports and collected over $3.0 million of non-repayable government funding contributions, including an August payment from Natural Resources Canada (“NRCan”).