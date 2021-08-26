Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey” or the "Company") comments on certain recent promotional activity pursuant to OTC Markets’ request.

1. On August 23, 2021, the Company became aware of promotional activities being conducted by Profitable Trader Authority and Penny Stock Prophet that included email communications sent by these entities attaching a published article about the Company. The email communications were sent from “profitabletraderauthority.com” and “pennystockprophet.com” email domains and included promotional language regarding the lithium industry and the Company. The email communications also included certain screenshots from the Company’s website.

The Company has not hired Profitable Trader Authority or Penny Stock Prophet for any promotional activities or for the purpose of preparing any promotional materials or for any services whatsoever. There was a significant increase in trading activity in the Company’s shares (the “Shares”) on both August 23 and 24, 2021 which may have been as a result of the promotional activities of Profitable Trader Authority and Penny Stock Prophet. However, the Company further notes that the increase in trading volume may be due to recent news releases issued by the Company outlining the Company’s preparations for drilling at its 5 hole drilling project on Incahuasi Salar, Argentina and the commencement of discussions for potential off-take agreements, both available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

2. Neither the Company nor its directors and officers were involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution or payment of any promotional materials distributed by Profitable Trader Authority or Penny Stock Prophet. The Company did not have any editorial control over such materials or content. The Company has provided payment to other third-party service providers engaged in the business of investor relations, marketing and consulting in the past, but did not provide any payment to Profitable Trader Authority or Penny Stock Prophet at any time.

3. None of the statements made in the email communications sent by Profitable Trader Authority and Penny Stock Prophet are materially false and/or misleading.

4. After inquiry of management, the directors, control persons, and any third-party service providers, the Company, its officers, directors, any controlling shareholders (defined as shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company’s securities), or any third-party service providers have not, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials distributed by Profitable Trader Authority or Penny Stock Prophet.

