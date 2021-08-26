checkAd

HUTCHMED Initiates a Phase Ib/II Trial of Fruquintinib in Combination with Tislelizumab in Advanced Triple Negative Breast Cancer or Advanced Endometrial Cancer

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX:13) has initiated a Phase Ib/II study of fruquintinib in combination with BeiGene’s tislelizumab in patients with advanced triple negative breast cancer (“TNBC”) or advanced endometrial cancer (“EC”) in the U.S. The first patient was dosed on August 24, 2021. This trial is to explore the potential for the addition of a highly selective vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (“VEGFR”) inhibitor, fruquintinib, to anti-programmed death-1 (“PD-1”) antibody tislelizumab in inducing activity to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

This is an open-label, multi-center, non-randomized study to assess the safety and efficacy of fruquintinib in combination with tislelizumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic TNBC or advanced EC. This study will be conducted in two parts: a safety lead-in phase (Part 1) and a dose expansion phase (Part 2). The safety lead-in phase will determine safety and tolerability and the recommended Phase II dose (“RP2D”) of the combination. In the dose expansion phase, the RP2D will be administered to two cohorts of patients: Cohort A – Patients with TNBC who have received prior therapy with an immune checkpoint inhibitor; and Cohort B – Patients with TNBC who have not received prior therapy with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. A cohort evaluating the combination in second line advanced EC is anticipated to open in 3Q2021. Additional details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT04577963.

About TNBC and EC

Breast cancer is a common type of cancer in the U.S., estimated to be diagnosed in over 281,000 women during 2021.1 TNBC is one of several subtypes of breast cancer, accounting for approximately 10% of newly diagnosed breast cancer cases.2 The number of women living with TNBC in the U.S. was estimated to be over 150,000 in 2018.3 PD-L1 expression is estimated to be present in approximately 20% of TNBC.4   TNBC is distinguished from the other subtypes of breast cancer in that the cancer cells do not have receptors for the hormones estrogen or progesterone (hormone receptor negative) and do not make excessive amount of the protein human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). TNBC is more aggressive and has a worse prognosis compared to other types of breast cancer.

