A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo

This news release should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Both are available at www.amarillogold.com, and under our company profile at www.sedar.com.

All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarillo Gold Corporation (TSXV: AGC, OTCQB: AGCBF) continued to explore its financing options for the Posse Gold Project during the second quarter, said the Company today as it announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

“Our goal is to find the right financing option for our shareholders,” said Mike Mutchler, Amarillo’s Chief Executive Officer. “We want to make sure that our ultimate choice minimizes dilution and maximizes return for our shareholders.”

“We’ve continued to make great progress at Posse,” added Mutchler, “and launched a successful exploration program at Lavras do Sul, our second property, where our goal is to open a second development front.”

As Amarillo reported last quarter, the Company had an exclusivity arrangement with an established financier that expired at the end of March. Under that arrangement, Amarillo completed significant technical due diligence, a process that raised no red flags. However, the Company chose not to extend the exclusivity, so that it could explore whether there would be other financing options available that would be better for Amarillo. Over the course of the arrangement, Amarillo has significantly de-risked the project, and as such, believes that it could get better terms than were originally contemplated.

Amarillo continues to explore all its options. This process is by nature unpredictable, so it’s difficult to set timelines around how long it will take, though Amarillo believes this approach will result in a better outcome for shareholders in the long term.

In the meantime, the advancements at Posse include:

  • More than 90% of the land for the project area has been acquired; we’re acquiring the final parcel and that process should be completed shortly
  • 45% of the overall project detailed engineering, including 91% of the early works detailed engineering, has been completed; balance of engineering will be based on major equipment acquisitions that will be purchased subject to project financing
  • Plan is to purchase vendor drawings for ball mill to advance detailed engineering
  • Permits for three of our waste rock piles have been received
  • 92% of the engineering documentation for the crushing plant is finished; 3D model is complete
  • Equipment engineering for the grinding circuit is complete
  • Equipment engineering for the filtration circuit is expected to be completed in September.

Since signing the power line agreement, 86% of the land needed to build the power line has been acquired. Engineering is complete and overall project approval is pending from Amarillo’s partner, Enel Brasil, the state electric power utility. The License to Install for the power line remains outstanding. Civil works for equipment supports and fencing are ongoing at the Porangatu substation, and the technical analysis for the main substation has been completed.

