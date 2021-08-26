checkAd

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Update on Re-Domiciliation and Annual Redemption Feature Announced

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP) (the 'Company'), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that the application in connection …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP) (the 'Company'), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that the application in connection with the re-domiciliation of the Company from the laws of the Cook Islands to the laws of the Republic of Singapore (the 'Re-domiciliation') will be filed for approval by the Singapore Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ('ACRA') on or about September 1, 2021. The Company anticipates the Re-domiciliation will be effective on or about November 1, 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. Upon the effective date of the Re-domiciliation, the Company will be re-named abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC.

The Company's total returns for various periods through July 31, 2021 are provided below.

Period

NAV Total Return (%)*

Market Price Total Return (%)*

10-years

36.57

7.77

5-years

9.25

3.82

3-years

9.98

10.67

1-year

4.00

19.84

3-months

0.93

8.45

An annual redemption feature has been included in the Company's new variable capital company constitution filed for approval by ACRA. The first annual redemption may be exercised by shareholders starting in February 2022, if the parameters below are met.

Optional Shareholder Redemption

Subject to the VCC constitution and applicable law, if the volume weighted average trading price of the ordinary shares of the Company ('Shares') on the Toronto Stock Exchange during the 12 month period ending on the last business day of January (the 'Trading Discount Determination Date') of each year represents a discount greater than 12% of the average daily net asset value per Share during such period, up to 10% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares of the Company may be surrendered for redemption on the last business day of March of the calendar year following the Trading Discount Determination Date (the 'Redemption Date'). Information with respect to the annual redemption will be announced to shareholders annually in February.

