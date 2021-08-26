Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced its plans to partner with Qmerit, a leader in green energy transformation with the largest nationwide network of certified electrical installers for EV charging, to support future FF 91 drivers in need of home charging and other future energy-related installations.

Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services (Photo: Business Wire)

“Faraday Future is taking another important step in our journey to bring the FF 91 to market with customized home charging installations facilitated by industry-leading infrastructure provider Qmerit,” said Global CEO of Faraday Future Carsten Breitfeld. “We’re excited that our FF 91 users will have easy access to enjoy our industry-leading charging and energy solutions.”

With the Faraday Future Installation program supported by Qmerit, future FF 91 drivers can schedule installation to occur before bringing their FF 91 home – so they are ready to go from day one. Users start the process by simply completing a brief survey on the FF app or at FF.com. One of Qmerit’s experienced, certified providers will complete a tailored installation at a time convenient to the customer, who can immediately enjoy faster at-home charging of their FF 91.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Faraday Future to provide our premium installation services for their drivers by leveraging our vast network to deliver consistently across the nation. Qmerit has successfully installed thousands of EV chargers in homes and has set the industry standard for driver satisfaction at a national level,” said Ken Sapp Qmerit SVP, Business Development. “FF 91 users can enjoy excellent ownership experience through fast and convenient home charging – beginning with a seamless installation.”

The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent internet electric vehicle (EV) products. They are high-performance EVs, all-in-one all ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles, allowing users to experience the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.