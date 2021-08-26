checkAd

Mirae Asset Pledges Support Towards Global Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 04:15  |  34   |   |   

Firm's membership with global task force signals longstanding commitment towards ESG considerations

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (the "firm" or "Mirae Asset") today joined the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), as part of the firm's longstanding commitment to improve environmental and social footprints, and address governance issues. The firm joins over 1,800 organisations to build a more resilient financial system and safeguard against climate risk.

Rahul Chadha, Chief Investment Officer of Mirae Asset (HK)

 

The move shines a light on Mirae Asset's dedication towards integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into the investment process, reinforced by the firm's development of a proprietary ESG scorecard, negative screening provisions, as well as proxy voting policies to support ESG investing.

Rahul Chadha, Chief Investment Officer of Mirae Asset (Hong Kong), said: "As responsible investors and corporate citizens, we understand the importance of consistent and transparent climate disclosures, and strive to work with our investee companies to achieve this common goal. Being a TCFD Supporter is a natural step for the firm, and reinforces our commitment to tackling ESG issues.''

He added: "Climate change has, and will bring about significant risks as well as opportunities to global society. As stewards of capital, we play an active role in encouraging greater ESG commitments among companies that we invest in. Our proprietary scoring tools allow us to identify industry and company specific issues, and enable us to work with our investee companies to adopt industry leading standards."

Widespread implementation of TCFD recommendations will provide investors, lenders and insurance underwriters with consistent and relevant information to understand the economic risks and opportunities resulting from climate change. Increased disclosures in line with the recommendations across sectors and geographies will help global markets make more efficient capital allocation decisions and adjust appropriately to the disruptive effects of global climate change.

For more information about Mirae Asset's ESG commitment, please visit https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

About Mirae Asset Global Investments

Mirae Asset Global Investments ("Mirae Asset") is an asset management organisation with over US$215 billion in assets under management as of June 2021. The organisation provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds and alternative investments. Operating out of 15 offices worldwide, Mirae Asset has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals.

Disclaimer & Information for Investors

https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/disclaimer/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601414/Rahul.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600703/Mirae_Asset_Global_Investments_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mirae Asset Pledges Support Towards Global Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Firm's membership with global task force signals longstanding commitment towards ESG considerations HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (the "firm" or "Mirae Asset") today joined the Task …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Sodium Lactate Sales will total US$ 368.3 Mn by 2031; Future Market Insights Predicts Liquid Form ...
Fire Protection System Market worth $84.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
London Waterproofing Specialists Is The First In The UK To Offer Pure Polyurea Hotspray ...
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Acquires TruNarrative
Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size to Reach $9.65 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Electric Power Steering Market worth $32.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Packaged Food Products Market to Generate $49,685.2 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% from ...
Aurora Cannabis Marks Successful Inaugural Fulfillment for French Pilot Program
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
XREX Raises $17M to Expand Fiat Currency Portfolio and Partnerships
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...