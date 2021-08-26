checkAd

Comcast's Internet Essentials Program Teams Up with Texas Education Agency to Connect Texas Students and Families with Internet Access at Home

Comcast's Internet Essentials Program Teams Up with Texas Education Agency to Connect Texas Students and Families with Internet Access at Home

Comcast's Internet Essentials program and Region 4 Education Service Center (Region 4 ESC) have partnered with the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) Connect Texas Program to ensure students within TEA's Texas footprint have access to reliable, commercially available home-based fixed broadband internet services free of charge.

Comcast is one of the service providers stepping up to ensure Texas students can reliably engage in virtual learning with its Internet Essentials service. Internet Essentials is Comcast's signature digital equity initiative and is available for $9.95 a month (plus applicable taxes and fees).

'Quality internet connectivity at home is critical for academic success, and we are proud to partner with Region 4 ESC to help reduce learning gaps and provide increased opportunities for students to have in-home access to the internet,' said Ralph Martinez, Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast Houston.

"Providing stable high-quality internet to the students of Texas at home is a critical component of any long-term solution for closing the digital divide for our state,' shared Gaby Rowe, Project Lead, Operation Connectivity. 'The TEA Connect Texas program is designed to empower school districts and parents to do just that."

With a goal of connecting 40 to 60,000 students, the TEA Connect Texas Program (TEACT) is designed to help close the digital divide for Texas school children in kindergarten through twelfth grade and provide access to at-home connectivity and digital devices. Additionally, TEACT will provide a strong implementation and customer support structure for school systems that want to participate in a broadband roll-out program but may not currently have the available personnel or resources to administer it.

