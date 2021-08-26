EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results ASMALLWORLD AG achieves record H1 results: sales increased by 62% and EBITDA by 232% 26-Aug-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 26.08.2021 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced its 2021 H1 results. Despite ongoing market challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions, sales grew by 62% and EBITDA increased by 232% compared to the first half of 2020. Additionally, operating cash flow almost tripled, from CHF 1.4M to CHF 4.1M. Both business segments, Subscriptions and Services, contributed to the strong revenue growth, while cost control measures further improved profit margins. The company also raises its guidance for the full year to CHF 13.0-14.0M in sales and CHF 2.0-2.3M in EBITDA.

During the first half of 2021, ASMALLWORLD AG increased its sales by 62%, from CHF 5.9M to CHF 9.5M, compared to the same period in 2020. This significant increase in revenue was due to strong results in in both business segments, Subscriptions and Services, which grew by 59% and 68% respectively. The member base grew by 3% to 62'469 compared to June 2020.

The growth in the Subscriptions segment was primarily the result of strong sales of the Prestige membership, ASMALLWORLD's premium membership tier which includes air miles from Miles & More or Etihad, as well as other travel perks from companies like Jumeirah, Sixt and Discovery.

The Service business primarily grew due to strong demand for First Class & More's Business and First-Class flight packages and upgrade options. The newly-launched online hotel booking engine ASMALLWORLD Collection further contributed to the growth in service revenues.

The strong revenue growth was complemented by continued cost control measures to preserve cash and further improve profit margins. Most importantly, the travel team was significantly downsized and the London office, were most of the travel team was based, was closed at the end of 2020. This move significantly reduced the fixed costs of the travel business. All essential tasks were redistributed within the company and ASMALLWORLD will continue to offer the same travel services to its customers going forward. Other teams were slightly reduced as well, where appropriate, and as a result personnel expense decreased by 17% year-on-year. Other operating expenses were reduced by 10%.