SalMar delivers satisfactory for the second quarter and positions itself for further growth along the entire value chain

Highlights in the second quarter:

  • Solid craftsmanship and good biological performance gave strong results in both farming in Fish Farming Central Norway and Northern Norway in the quarter
  • Negative contribution from fixed-price contracts and higher costs relating to the completion and startup of InnovaNor and the expansion at Vikenco weakened results from Sales and Processing
  • Total operational EBIT for the period (including Icelandic Salmon) totalled NOK 661 million or NOK 18.05 per kg. Operational EBIT for Norway alone came to NOK 633 million or NOK 18.44 per kg
  • The upgrade at Vikenco has been completed while InnovaNor is close to completion and is expected to go into operation in the fourth quarter 2021
  • Good operational performance and increased price achievement improved Icelandic Salmon’s results
  • SalMar maintains its expectations to harvest 163,000 tonnes in Norway and 14,000 tonnes in Iceland in 2021 as a whole
  • SalMar secured financing for further sustainable growth through the successful issue of a green bond and a private placement
  • In May final investment decision was taken and construction started for the new smolt facility in Central Norway, Tjuin

Rising salmon prices and sound operations produced satisfactory results in the second quarter

SalMar made an Operational EBIT of NOK 661 million in the second quarter 2021, up from NOK 627 million in the previous quarter. With a harvested volume of 36,600 tonnes, this gives an Operational EBIT per kg of NOK 18.05.

“ Solid craftmanship that has given good biological performance has been the key to the strong segment results in both Central and Northern Norway in the second quarter. What pulls us down this quarter is the weak EBIT result from sales and industry. At the beginning of the year, we unfortunately had a darker view of the market and the price of salmon, which has proven to be the case. The fact that we actually underestimated the salmon, and the market, is the main reason why we today – overall – do not deliver a good enough result. On the positive side, the development recently has shown us how strong the salmon market is and we are optimistic in relation to continued strong market development going forward,” says SalMar’s CEO Gustav Witzøe.

