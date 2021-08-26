checkAd

SalMar Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Results from Sales, Industry

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – SalMar Q2 operational EBIT NOK 661 million vs. estimate NOK 876 million.Operational EBIT per kg NOK 18.05Q2 operating revenue NOK 3,168 millionWhat pulls us down this quarter is the weak EBIT result from sales and industry, CEO saysSalMar …

  • (PLX AI) – SalMar Q2 operational EBIT NOK 661 million vs. estimate NOK 876 million.
  • Operational EBIT per kg NOK 18.05
  • Q2 operating revenue NOK 3,168 million
  • What pulls us down this quarter is the weak EBIT result from sales and industry, CEO says
  • SalMar expects slightly lower costs, but a higher volume in the third quarter than in the second quarter
  • SalMar still expects to harvest 163,000 tonnes in Norway and 14,000 tonnes in Iceland and 36,000 tonnes in Scottish Sea Farms in 2021
