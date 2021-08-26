EQS-Adhoc Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 2021 HALF YEAR RESULTS
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 26.08.2021, 07:00 | 35 | 0 |
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Highlights:
- Strong first half, with total revenues and other operating income increasing by 6.4% to USD 340.5 million, EBITDA of USD 15 million, and three out of four segments back to growth
- Renewed growth in Digital TV with strong profitability and successful launch of innovative solutions addressing new market segments
- Cybersecurity's net revenues increased by 17.3% to USD 45.4 million and bookings increased by 25.8% to USD 94.2 million
- Kudelski IoT revenues more than doubled to USD 2.6 million with successful launch of RecovR at large automotive dealerships in the US
- Public Access profitability recovered due to proactive cost measures; sales recoveries in Europe and Australia
- Although the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect demand for the Group's offerings and disrupted industry supply chains, the Group successfully adapted its structure and operations to mitigate impact
- Confirming outlook for full year 2021 with revenue growth and EBITDA between USD 65 and 80 million
KEY FIGURES HALF YEAR 2021
|
(in million USD)
|
1H2021
|
1H2020
|
Revenues & Other Operating Income
|
340.5
|
320.1
|
EBITDA
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0