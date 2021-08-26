checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR   2021 HALF YEAR RESULTS

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.08.2021, 07:00   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR   2021 HALF YEAR RESULTS

26-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Highlights:

  • Strong first half, with total revenues and other operating income increasing by 6.4% to USD 340.5 million, EBITDA of USD 15 million, and three out of four segments back to growth
  • Renewed growth in Digital TV with strong profitability and successful launch of innovative solutions addressing new market segments
  • Cybersecurity's net revenues increased by 17.3% to USD 45.4 million and bookings increased by 25.8% to USD 94.2 million
  • Kudelski IoT revenues more than doubled to USD 2.6 million with successful launch of RecovR at large automotive dealerships in the US
  • Public Access profitability recovered due to proactive cost measures; sales recoveries in Europe and Australia
  • Although the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect demand for the Group's offerings and disrupted industry supply chains, the Group successfully adapted its structure and operations to mitigate impact
  • Confirming outlook for full year 2021 with revenue growth and EBITDA between USD 65 and 80 million

 

KEY FIGURES HALF YEAR 2021

(in million USD)

1H2021

1H2020

Revenues & Other Operating Income

 340.5

320.1

EBITDA

