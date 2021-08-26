Philippe Deecke appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Lonza Group

Lonza appoints Philippe Deecke as CFO and member of the Lonza Group Executive Committee

Philippe brings a wealth of experience from a 30-year career, which includes senior leadership roles in Novartis finance and time working as a McKinsey consultant

He will commence his tenure with Lonza Group on 1 December 2021

Philippe succeeds Rodolfo J. Savitzky, who leaves Lonza Group for a new opportunity on 31 December 2021

Basel, Switzerland, 26 August 2021 - Lonza today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Philippe Deecke as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Lonza Group. The appointment will be effective from 1 December 2021. Philippe will succeed Rodolfo J. Savitzky as a member of the Lonza Executive Committee.

Philippe joins Lonza Group from Novartis, where he has held a succession of senior finance positions. Philippe has worked at Novartis for more than 16 years, and most recently held the role of Global CFO for Novartis Oncology. In this role, he was responsible for the long-term financial performance, planning, controlling, reporting and compliance of a major Novartis business unit.

Albert M. Baehny, Chairman, Lonza, commented: 'It gives us great pleasure to welcome Philippe to our leadership team. He joins us at a critical moment in our journey as we redouble our strategic focus on operational excellence and business growth.'

Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza, added: 'Philippe brings a wealth of relevant experience alongside a strong understanding of customer needs and manufacturing in the pharma industry. His expertise will prove to be invaluable as we continue to capitalize on our strong market position and drive our long-term success.'