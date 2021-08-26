checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Philippe Deecke appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Lonza Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.08.2021, 07:00  |  27   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Philippe Deecke appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Lonza Group

26-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad Hoc Release Pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Lonza Group AG!
Short
Basispreis 826,93€
Hebel 12,18
Ask 0,59
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 702,49€
Hebel 11,23
Ask 0,64
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Lonza appoints Philippe Deecke as CFO and member of the Lonza Group Executive Committee
  • Philippe brings a wealth of experience from a 30-year career, which includes senior leadership roles in Novartis finance and time working as a McKinsey consultant
  • He will commence his tenure with Lonza Group on 1 December 2021
  • Philippe succeeds Rodolfo J. Savitzky, who leaves Lonza Group for a new opportunity on 31 December 2021

 

Basel, Switzerland, 26 August 2021 - Lonza today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Philippe Deecke as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Lonza Group. The appointment will be effective from 1 December 2021. Philippe will succeed Rodolfo J. Savitzky as a member of the Lonza Executive Committee.

Philippe joins Lonza Group from Novartis, where he has held a succession of senior finance positions. Philippe has worked at Novartis for more than 16 years, and most recently held the role of Global CFO for Novartis Oncology. In this role, he was responsible for the long-term financial performance, planning, controlling, reporting and compliance of a major Novartis business unit.

Albert M. Baehny, Chairman, Lonza, commented: 'It gives us great pleasure to welcome Philippe to our leadership team. He joins us at a critical moment in our journey as we redouble our strategic focus on operational excellence and business growth.'

Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza, added: 'Philippe brings a wealth of relevant experience alongside a strong understanding of customer needs and manufacturing in the pharma industry. His expertise will prove to be invaluable as we continue to capitalize on our strong market position and drive our long-term success.'

Seite 1 von 4
Lonza Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Philippe Deecke appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Lonza Group EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel Philippe Deecke appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Lonza Group 26-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Netfonds AG: Umsatzwachstum um 23,8% auf einen Konzernumsatz von 87,4 Mio. EUR im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG: Bundesregierung setzt auf Wasserstoff - ElringKlinger mit Brennstoffzellentochter ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric releases next generation ultra-fast, scalable optical communications terminal for satellite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Bezugspreisfestsetzung
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Weitere erfolgreiche Schritte auf dem Weg zum nachhaltigen, CO2-neutralen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21INDEX-MONITOR: Stellantis im EuroStoxx 50 und Deutsche Post im Stoxx 50 erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
07.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 31/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
31.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 30/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen